Delhi Government Rolls Out Comprehensive Plan for Kanwar Yatra 2025

Delhi Government Rolls Out Comprehensive Plan for Kanwar Yatra 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting for the preparation of Kanwar Yatra at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, along with senior officials from various departments. To support the camps set up by these committees, the government is offering 1200 units of free electricity per camp, simplified meter connections, and a 75% waiver on security deposits.

Rekha Gupta (Credit - X)

Published By: Mehandi Garg
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 19:45:57 IST

In preparation for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, along with senior officials from various departments. Emphasising the importance of the yatra as both a religious and civic event, the Chief Minister directed all departments to ensure that no lapses occur in serving the Shiv devotees.

This year, 374 registered Kanwar committees have been granted permissions through a streamlined single-window clearance system, with approvals issued within just 48 hours. To support the camps set up by these committees, the government is offering 1200 units of free electricity per camp, simplified meter connections, and a 75% waiver on security deposits.

In addition to infrastructure support, the administration is working in coordination with traffic, police, health, and sanitation departments to ensure smooth and safe movement throughout the yatra period. The arrangements include enhanced medical facilities, round-the-clock cleanliness, and traffic diversions where needed.

To ensure transparency and timely fund disbursal, the government has introduced a system in which 50% of the financial support is released in advance, with the remaining amount transferred directly to the committees’ bank accounts via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) after the event.

 Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that the Kanwar Yatra is an opportunity for public service. “Our aim is to ensure that the yatra is conducted with devotion, safety, and good governance,” she said.

