Delhi Government Yet To Table Ten Key CAG Reports, Sparks Transparency Concerns

The Delhi government is under increasing scrutiny for withholding ten crucial Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

The Delhi government has yet to table ten critical Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Delhi Assembly, raising concerns over transparency and accountability. The reports, which include audits of various government initiatives, remain pending despite repeated reminders and mounting pressure from the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and opposition parties.

Highly placed sources revealed that the reports cover vital areas, including state finances, air pollution mitigation, child protection, public health infrastructure, and liquor supply management. Some reports date back as far as the fiscal year ending March 2020. The following reports are awaiting presentation:

State Finances Audit Report (March 2021, 2022, 2023)

Audits on Revenue, Economic, Social, and General Sectors & PSUs (March 2020, 2021)

Performance Audit on Vehicular Air Pollution Mitigation (March 2021)

Audit on Care and Protection of Children (March 2021)

Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi

Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management

Performance Audit of Delhi Transport Corporation

Comprehensive Audit for March 2022

The absence of these reports has drawn criticism from LG VK Saxena, who has censured Chief Minister Atishi for what he described as a “deliberate lapse.”

LG Calls for Special Session

In a letter addressed to CM Atishi, Saxena emphasized the government’s constitutional obligation to present these statutory audits in the Assembly. He noted that despite assurances made during recent court proceedings, the reports remain withheld, undermining transparency in governance.

“The delay in presenting these reports is a grave lapse in the government’s responsibility to ensure accountability,” Saxena said, highlighting the Delhi High Court’s directive to expedite the process. He also criticized the administration for holding only five Assembly sessions in the past five years.

Bipartisan Demand for Accountability

With the current Assembly’s term ending in February 2025, Saxena has urged the CM to convene a special session before the end of December 2024. The LG’s letter, also shared with the Speaker and the Leader of the Opposition, reflects bipartisan calls for greater accountability.

The pending reports include critical audits such as the Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure, which could provide insights into the government’s handling of healthcare challenges. Similarly, the Performance Audit on Liquor Supply may shed light on potential irregularities in excise revenue and distribution systems.

Transparency at Stake

Experts warn that the delay in tabling these reports undermines the democratic process and erodes public trust in governance. Transparency advocates are urging swift action to present the reports, ensuring the public and policymakers have access to key findings that affect Delhi’s socio-economic landscape.

As the Assembly approaches its final term, the government faces mounting pressure to address this issue and uphold its constitutional duty to ensure transparency in its operations.

(With ANI Inputs)

