Friday, December 6, 2024
Delhi HC Directs Centre To Respond On Swamy’s Plea Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Central Government to clarify its stance on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s petition, which seeks an official determination on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela requested the proxy counsel representing the government to seek further instructions before the court proceeds with the matter.

The bench, initially leaning towards issuing a notice, was informed that the lawyer previously handling the case had been promoted to senior advocate, prompting a request for additional time to appoint new legal representation. As a result, the court adjourned the matter to January 13, 2025.

Swamy’s Allegations: A Bold Claim

Swamy’s petition, filed by advocate Satya Sabharwal, stems from a letter sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 6, 2019. In his letter, Swamy alleges that Rahul Gandhi “voluntarily disclosed” to the British government that he held British citizenship, effectively possessing a British passport. According to Swamy, this disclosure violates the Indian Constitution’s Article 9, which mandates that an Indian citizen cannot hold allegiance to any foreign state, and the Indian Citizenship Act, which stipulates the conditions for Indian nationality.

Swamy’s plea asserts that despite several attempts to engage with the Ministry on this matter, no action has been taken or communicated. He argues that this inaction has left him with no choice but to approach the court for a resolution.

The Legal Angle Ahead

As the case progresses, all eyes will be on the government’s response. Swamy’s petition could have far-reaching implications, not only for Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship status but also for the broader legal interpretation of Indian nationality laws. The coming hearings promise to keep the political and legal communities on edge as the debate over Gandhi’s citizenship status takes center stage.

Filed under

central government Delhi High Court Rahul Gandhi Subramanian Swamy

