Delhi HC Dismisses Celebi’s Plea Against Revocation Of Security Clearance

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the plea filed by Turkish firm Çelebi Airport Services.

The company had challenged the cancellation of its security clearance by BCAS.

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta pronounced the judgement stating, ‘petition dismissed.’

The full judgment to be uploaded shortly.

The court had reserved the verdict on May 23.

Days after Turkey voiced support for Pakistan and condemned India’s strikes on terror camps, the BCAS had revoked the clearance on May 15.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the central government.

Mehta said the decision was made because there was an unusual and serious threat to aviation security.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented Celebi.

He said the action broke the rules of natural justice and due process.

According to him, the Aircraft Security Rules were not followed. He said that the Director General did not give a hearing or explanation before taking action.

