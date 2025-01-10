Delhi HC Seeks Govt Report On Action Against Child Labour

The Delhi High Court directed the municipal administration to furnish a comprehensive report delineating its strategic interventions aimed at eradicating child labour and its endeavors toward the rescue and subsequent rehabilitation of affected minors.

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the municipal administration to furnish a comprehensive report delineating its strategic interventions aimed at eradicating child labour and its endeavors toward the rescue and subsequent rehabilitation of affected minors.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, underscored the imperative of instituting robust district-level accountability frameworks.

The court mandated the submission of district-wise disaggregated data detailing the periodicity of task force convenings, the formulation and execution of rescue operation protocols, and the mechanisms employed for the reintegration of rescued children.

The bench instructed, “The respondent will file a status report clearly indicating how many meetings of task force were held district-wise; action plan have been made for conducting rescue operation district-wise; steps taken for rehabilitation of rescued children.”

Furthermore, it directed that this report be corroborated by an affidavit personally signed by the Chief Secretary of Delhi. The court emphasized, “There must be district-wise accountability.”

Additionally, the judiciary requisitioned the Delhi Police to produce a status update on its inquiry into an FIR pertaining to allegations of assault and molestation leveled against volunteers engaged in a child rescue mission. The bench admonished, “Give a status report. What is the current stage? Don’t take it casually. Do your duty and ensure steps are taken.” It also summoned the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to appear at the forthcoming hearing scheduled for March.

This judicial intervention originated from a petition submitted by the non-governmental organization (NGO) Bachpan Bachao Andolan, precipitated by a catastrophic incident in December 2019, wherein a conflagration at an industrial facility in Anaj Mandi resulted in over 40 fatalities, including several minors. The NGO petitioned for a comprehensive investigation into potential trafficking and child labour dimensions associated with the tragedy.

Counsel Prabhsahay Kaur, representing the NGO, highlighted systemic lapses, noting that statutory obligations to convene monthly district task force meetings and conduct enforcement raids had not been adhered to by the authorities.

She stated, “District task forces are required to meet every month. Some districts don’t hold meetings, while others don’t conduct raids. In 2024, most districts have not carried out any raids,” further asserting that remedial action typically ensues only upon judicial prodding.

Court’s directive underscores the exigency of sustained, coordinated efforts to address the persistent issue of child labour within the capital. The matter is slated for further consideration on March 12.

Read More: Pune Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Over Savarkar Comments