Delhi High Court Grants Custody Parole To Tahir Hussain For Filing Nomination In Assembly Polls

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has granted custody parole to former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, permitting him to complete the procedural requirements for filing his nomination in the forthcoming 2025 Assembly elections.

Hussain, who is contesting from the Mustafabad constituency on an AIMIM ticket, received judicial relief under stringent conditions.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna mandated the State to facilitate Hussain’s nomination process without hindrance. The court explicitly directed, “The Respondent/State shall coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure the applicant’s right to file his nomination is not hindered.” The deadline for submitting nominations is January 17, followed by scrutiny on January 18, with polling scheduled for February 5.

The court imposed rigorous restrictions on Hussain’s parole, barring him from using mobile phones or accessing the Internet and limiting his interactions strictly to officials overseeing the nomination process. Additionally, he is prohibited from making public statements or engaging with the media. While his family members may accompany him, they are expressly forbidden from capturing photographs or posting on social media platforms.

Justice Krishna underscored the severity of the charges against Hussain, stating, “Considering the allegations and circumstances, custody parole is granted solely for completing the nomination formalities.”

Despite opposing Hussain’s interim bail plea, the Delhi Police agreed to assist in facilitating his nomination. The court took cognizance of the grave accusations leveled against Hussain, particularly his alleged role as a key orchestrator in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, which culminated in 59 fatalities.

The case against Hussain emanates from FIR 65/2020, lodged at the Dayalpur police station. The FIR pertains to the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was discovered in a drain bearing 51 injuries inflicted by both sharp and blunt weapons. The complaint, filed by Sharma’s father, accused Hussain of leading a mob responsible for the attack.

Hussain, alongside ten co-accused, faces charges under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy. His bail application was previously rejected by the trial court on December 3, and his regular bail plea remains under judicial consideration.

Hussain’s legal representation is headed by senior advocate Rebecca John, supported by a team of defense counsels. The State’s case is being argued by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and other government-appointed lawyers.

This development marks a pivotal moment in Hussain’s efforts to participate in the electoral process, notwithstanding the serious criminal proceedings he faces.

