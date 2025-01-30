Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi High Court Issues Notice On 2 Petitions Moved Against Movie Based On Delhi Riots

The Delhi High Court issued a notice regarding two petitions seeking to delay the release of 2020 Delhi, a film based on the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, which is set to premiere on February 2, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi High Court Issues Notice On 2 Petitions Moved Against Movie Based On Delhi Riots


The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice regarding two petitions seeking to delay the release of 2020 Delhi, a film based on the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, which is set to premiere on February 2, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The petitions allege that the filmmakers bypassed legal protocols, misrepresented facts, and presented a distorted narrative of the riots.

A bench led by Justice Sachin Dutta scheduled the matter for hearing on January 31, 2025, and directed the movie’s producers to respond.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One of the petitions was filed by Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the “larger conspiracy” case linked to the riots. Imam argues that the film’s trailers depict him and other accused individuals as terrorists, despite the fact that formal charges have not yet been framed. Through his counsel, Advocate Warisa Farasat, Imam contends that such portrayals are premature, misleading, and could severely prejudice the legal proceedings.

His plea warns that the film could irreparably damage the reputations of the accused and their families while also influencing the court’s judgment.

Imam’s petition emphasizes that his bail application remains pending before the High Court and that the charges against him include serious offenses, some of which carry the death penalty. Given the gravity of the situation, he asserts the need for a fair trial, free from external influence. The petition also requests that the filmmakers conduct a pre-screening of the movie for the court’s review.

Furthermore, the plea highlights that the film’s promotional materials claim it is based on true events, creating the impression that the incidents shown in the film are factual. It argues that the posters and trailers suggest Imam incited violence through his speeches, an allegation that is yet to be proven in court.

The petition urges the court to remove all promotional content—including posters, trailers, and videos—until the trial concludes.

The second petition, filed by several accused individuals and victims of the riots, challenges the film certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Moved through Advocate Mahmood Pracha, this plea also calls for the postponement of the film’s release, arguing that it presents a skewed version of events while multiple legal cases related to the riots are still pending.

The petition warns that releasing the film at this stage could cause serious prejudice against those involved in ongoing legal proceedings and interfere with the administration of justice.

The High Court’s decision in this matter is likely to set an important precedent on the intersection of cinema, free speech, and judicial fairness.

Read More: Supreme Court Faults Summons Order, Junks Case Against Firm Accused Of Making Poor Quality Drugs

Filed under

2020 North-East Delhi riots

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Who is V A Nageswaran?

Who is V A Nageswaran?

Washington Plane Collision: DC Fire And EMS Chief Hold Press Conference; Say ‘Will Find All Bodies’

Washington Plane Collision: DC Fire And EMS Chief Hold Press Conference; Say ‘Will Find All...

No Surivors In Washington DC Plane Crash; 28 Bodies Recovered From Potomac River

No Surivors In Washington DC Plane Crash; 28 Bodies Recovered From Potomac River

Economic Survey 2025 Date And Time: What Is Economic Survey And When Will It Be Presented?

Economic Survey 2025 Date And Time: What Is Economic Survey And When Will It Be...

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox