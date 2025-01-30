Delhi High Court Issues Notice On 2 Petitions Moved Against Movie Based On Delhi Riots

The Delhi High Court issued a notice regarding two petitions seeking to delay the release of 2020 Delhi, a film based on the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, which is set to premiere on February 2, 2025.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice regarding two petitions seeking to delay the release of 2020 Delhi, a film based on the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, which is set to premiere on February 2, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The petitions allege that the filmmakers bypassed legal protocols, misrepresented facts, and presented a distorted narrative of the riots.

A bench led by Justice Sachin Dutta scheduled the matter for hearing on January 31, 2025, and directed the movie’s producers to respond.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One of the petitions was filed by Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the “larger conspiracy” case linked to the riots. Imam argues that the film’s trailers depict him and other accused individuals as terrorists, despite the fact that formal charges have not yet been framed. Through his counsel, Advocate Warisa Farasat, Imam contends that such portrayals are premature, misleading, and could severely prejudice the legal proceedings.

His plea warns that the film could irreparably damage the reputations of the accused and their families while also influencing the court’s judgment.

Imam’s petition emphasizes that his bail application remains pending before the High Court and that the charges against him include serious offenses, some of which carry the death penalty. Given the gravity of the situation, he asserts the need for a fair trial, free from external influence. The petition also requests that the filmmakers conduct a pre-screening of the movie for the court’s review.

Furthermore, the plea highlights that the film’s promotional materials claim it is based on true events, creating the impression that the incidents shown in the film are factual. It argues that the posters and trailers suggest Imam incited violence through his speeches, an allegation that is yet to be proven in court.

The petition urges the court to remove all promotional content—including posters, trailers, and videos—until the trial concludes.

The second petition, filed by several accused individuals and victims of the riots, challenges the film certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Moved through Advocate Mahmood Pracha, this plea also calls for the postponement of the film’s release, arguing that it presents a skewed version of events while multiple legal cases related to the riots are still pending.

The petition warns that releasing the film at this stage could cause serious prejudice against those involved in ongoing legal proceedings and interfere with the administration of justice.

The High Court’s decision in this matter is likely to set an important precedent on the intersection of cinema, free speech, and judicial fairness.

Read More: Supreme Court Faults Summons Order, Junks Case Against Firm Accused Of Making Poor Quality Drugs