Delhi High Court Warns CRPF Of Contempt Over 6-Month Delay In Disability Pension

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in a contempt petition filed by a CRPF jawan waiting for disability pensionary benefits for the last six months. The High Court has warned that a concerned officer has to face contempt proceedings.

In January, the Division bench had passed a direction to release the pensionary benefits to the petitioner Kuldeep Singh within 2 months. The direction has not been complied with even after the lapse of six months.

Justice Anish Dayal issued a notice and granted four weeks’ time for compliance with the order of the division bench.

“Considering that directions were passed by the Court on 07 January 2025, giving two months for compliance, but have still not been complied with, by the respondents, it is directed that if the said order is not complied with, within the next four weeks, the concerned officer of the respondent/ CRPF, shall be present in Court for further proceedings in contempt, on the next date of hearing,” Justice Dayal ordered on July 1.

The notice has been issued in a contempt petition moved by Kuldeep Singh. Advocate KK Sharma, alongwith Harshit Agarwal, appeared for the petitioner.

Release pensionary benefits: Delhi High Court

While passing the order, the division bench on January 7 had said, “Consequently, we allow the petition by directing the respondents to grant Disability Pension to the petitioner by taking his disability at 40% rounded off to 50% and, accordingly, release pensionary benefits to him within a period of two months from the date of this judgment.”

The division bench had also said that on re-determination of the petitioner’s pension, the arrears of pension shall be released in favour of the petitioner by the respondents, commencing from a period of three years prior to the filing of the present petition and shall continue to be paid in future as well.”

During the hearing on contempt petition DIG, Welfare was present through video conferencing, he stated that they are trying to ascertain the details of the matter from the relevant office in Kishtwar. The Legal Officer, CRPF, was also present in the Court.

Justice Dayal rejected the assertion, calling it unmeritorious. “Considering that 6 months have already passed since the passing of the order, the question of revisiting the matter and examining the petitioner’s records does not arise, and compliance ought to be made,” Justice Dayal said.

(With ANI Inputs)

