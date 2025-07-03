Live Tv
Home > India > Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home

Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home

A woman and her teenage son were found murdered in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday night. Both were stabbed with sharp weapons. The house was locked from inside, and the bodies were found after family raised an alarm. Delhi Police are investigating the motive behind the killings and reviewing CCTV footage. No arrests have been made so far.

A 42-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were found murdered inside their Lajpat Nagar home in Delhi.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 11:17:00 IST

In a shocking case in Lajpat Nagar in Southeast -Delhi, a woman and her teenage son were murdered inside their house Wednesday night. The incident has created new concern for security in one of the busiest residential areas in Delhi.

The victim is 42 years old Ruchika and his 14 -year -old son, Kars ,. Police say the two were allegedly killed by sharp -chance weapons. After the family members were concerned, they were found and called the officials when the conversation was repeatedly in contrast to the family.

The top police officials said the front door was closed from the inside, and when they reached the apartment, they received no answer. A police officer confirmed: “We had to break the door to enter the house.”

Inside the house, Ruchikas’s body was found in the bedroom, and Karsha’s body was discovered in the bathroom. Investigators claim that the severity of injuries indicates a violent attack.

The woman’s husband has received the first information to notify the police as he became increasingly concerned. Authorities shortly after the stage and began to review CCTV recording from the surrounding areas to gather forensic evidence and identify any suspicious activity.

So far, the police have not put any purpose for the killings, and no arrests have been made. Many angles are examined by investigators, but facts are limited to this point.

A high -ranking official said, “This is a sensitive case. We study very carefully the scene, interview neighbors and analyze digital evidence.”

The police have appealed to the public to provide all information that can help in the investigation.

The Lajat Nagar case is the latest in a number of violent crimes in Delhi, which also increases increasing concern for security in densely populated urban areas.

Tags: delhi policeLajpat Nagar
