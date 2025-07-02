Live Tv
Home > India > Assam: 196 People Apprehended For Illegal Selling Of Beef

Assam: 196 People Apprehended For Illegal Selling Of Beef

Meanwhile, in Dibrugarh, police conducted raids at several hotels in Dibrugarh, including Shama Hotel in Kalibari, Kaiynaat Hotel and Afreen Hotel at Panch Ali, following allegations that these establishments had been openly selling beef for an extended period.

Assam: 196 people apprehended for illegal selling of beef (Image Credit - NewsX)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 20:09:24 IST

A massive drive against the illegal sale of beef has been conducted across the state. As per sources, 178 hotels have been raided, with 196 people apprehended and over 1732 KGS of beef has been seized by authorities, including the Assam police. Raids have been conducted across the state, leading to massive seizures. 

In a joint operation, Sivasagar Police, District Administration, and the District Veterinary Department carried out raids in the heart of Sivasagar town in search of suspected banned meat.

The raids were conducted at two hotels — Aminia and PickMe — located on Khiznur Ali Road in the central part of the town.

During the operation, officials seized approximately 8.6 kg of suspected banned meat from Hotel Aminia and around 7 kg from Hotel PickMe. Both quantities have been sent for further examination.

Authorities have detained Aminul Haque, the owner of Hotel Aminia, and Zahid Shabir Ahmed, proprietor of Hotel PickMe, for questioning.

Reports suggest that despite a government ban on the sale of certain types of meat, these hotels were allegedly continuing to serve it, prompting the crackdown.

Meanwhile, in Dibrugarh, police conducted raids at several hotels in Dibrugarh, including Shama Hotel in Kalibari, Kaiynaat Hotel and Afreen Hotel at Panch Ali, following allegations that these establishments had been openly selling beef for an extended period.

The raids were led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, accompanied by a police team. CRPF personnel were also deployed at the sites during the operation.

During the raids, a substantial quantity of food items was seized from the hotels.

Further, the police launched an operation in the Srirampur area of Gossaigaon, targeting illegal use of beef in local eateries.

The raid was carried out following reports of unauthorised use and sale of beef in violation of existing regulations. During the operation, beef was reportedly recovered from three hotels.

The hotels where the meat was seized have been identified as Bismillah Hotel, Jannat Hotel, and Rahman Hotel.

