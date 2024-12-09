Delhi-NCR First Winter Rain: Relief Or Rise In Pollution Levels? -AQI Insights

On Sunday evening, the Delhi-NCR region was hit by heavy rainfall, marking the first showers of the winter season. The downpour, while providing some relief from the intense heat, also led to a sharp dip in the temperature, causing a noticeable change in the city’s climate.

However, the rainfall did not come without consequences. The Air Quality Index (AQI) took a steep plunge into the “Very Poor” category as of 4 PM on Sunday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). By Monday morning, areas like Anand Vihar, Alipur, and Ashok Vihar reported AQI levels of 286, 249, and 264 respectively, all firmly in the “Poor” category. In contrast, some parts of the city, including Aya Nagar, recorded AQI levels in the “Moderate” range at 182.

The weather also took a turn for the colder as Delhi and its neighboring areas braced for another round of dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the region will experience foggy conditions throughout the week, contributing to the already challenging air quality.

The weather forecast predicts that the minimum temperature in Delhi could dip as low as 7°C on Monday, with the maximum expected to hover around 23°C. The foggy spell will persist, making morning commutes tricky and leading to reduced visibility. For the upcoming days, the region will experience varying intensities of fog, with moderate fog on December 10 and 11, followed by shallow fog on December 12.

Delhi’s AQI remains a significant concern. On Sunday, Noida, a key city in the NCR region, saw its AQI soar to 228, entering the “Poor” category. This sudden change in air quality can exacerbate respiratory problems, especially for those with pre-existing conditions like asthma and bronchitis. The AQI in Delhi-NCR is likely to fluctuate between the “Moderate” and “Poor” categories over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air pollution measures have also been adjusted. On December 5, the Supreme Court granted permission to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to ease restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Stage IV restrictions, which had been in place to control severe pollution, were removed in favor of Stage II measures, reflecting a temporary improvement in air quality.

December 10 and 11 : Moderate fog is expected. Temperatures will range between 6°C and 24°C.

: Moderate fog is expected. Temperatures will range between 6°C and 24°C. December 12 : A shallow fog is anticipated. The maximum temperature will reach around 25°C, with a minimum of 6°C.

: A shallow fog is anticipated. The maximum temperature will reach around 25°C, with a minimum of 6°C. December 13-14: Foggy conditions are forecasted to persist, with temperatures varying between 7°C and 8°C for the minimum and 25°C for the maximum.

As foggy weather sets in and air quality remains poor, it’s essential to take precautions. Wearing a mask, avoiding outdoor activities during peak pollution hours, and using air purifiers indoors can help minimize exposure to harmful particles in the air.

