Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi-NCR To Experience Fog And Rain, Likely Disrupting Flight And Train Operations Again

Severe fog and deteriorating air quality continued to grip Delhi-NCR, causing widespread disruption and safety concerns.

Delhi-NCR To Experience Fog And Rain, Likely Disrupting Flight And Train Operations Again

Severe fog and deteriorating air quality continued to grip Delhi-NCR, causing widespread disruption and safety concerns. On Friday and Saturday, dense fog enveloped the region, reducing visibility to zero in several parts, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida. The adverse weather conditions led to delays in over 100 flights and several trains, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Impact on Flights and Rail Services

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued multiple advisories starting late Friday night, urging passengers to stay updated on their flight schedules by contacting airlines. The dense fog impaired operations of flights that were not equipped with CAT III compliance, a system enabling safe operations in low visibility. Similarly, railway services were impacted, with delays reported for numerous trains, further adding to the travel woes.

The severe fog coincided with worsening air quality in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 409 on Friday morning, placing it in the “severe” category before settling at 397, categorized as “very poor,” later in the day. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) warned residents about the hazardous air conditions. In response, the Centre’s air quality panel reinstated Stage 3 anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), aiming to curb emissions and improve air quality.

Meteorological Conditions and Weekend Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6°C and a minimum of 6°C on Friday, both slightly below normal for this time of year. The IMD also predicted cloudy skies, light rain, and thunderstorms for the weekend, with dense fog expected to persist in the early mornings.

The dense fog was not limited to Delhi-NCR but extended across northern India, affecting Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Amritsar reported zero visibility, with similar conditions observed in Ludhiana, Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, and Karnal. The weather conditions disrupted daily life and caused safety concerns across the region.

Accidents Due to Reduced Visibility

The poor visibility led to multiple road accidents on Friday. In one incident, seven vehicles collided on the Delhi highway in Hapur, injuring three people. Another tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur claimed the lives of a conductor and a driver after their bus collided with a truck in dense fog. These incidents highlight the dangers posed by reduced visibility during such weather conditions.

The dense fog and poor air quality in Delhi-NCR continue to pose significant challenges, disrupting travel, endangering road safety, and exacerbating health risks. Authorities are taking measures to mitigate the situation, but residents are advised to exercise caution while traveling and avoid prolonged exposure to the toxic air.

Read More : Rescue Efforts Restart In Flooded Assam Mine; Supervisor Arrested

Filed under

delhi-ncr Fog and Rain

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Biden Says Party Questioned His Ability To ‘Even Move’ Ahead Of Farewell Address On Wednesday

Biden Says Party Questioned His Ability To ‘Even Move’ Ahead Of Farewell Address On Wednesday

California Wildfires: Investigators Examine Multiple Potential Causes Of The Blaze

California Wildfires: Investigators Examine Multiple Potential Causes Of The Blaze

German Envoy Says Chances of Revoking 22nd Amendment for Trump’s Third Term Are Slim

German Envoy Says Chances of Revoking 22nd Amendment for Trump’s Third Term Are Slim

MP : Crocodiles Found During Income Tax Raid On Former BJP MLA’s Property

MP : Crocodiles Found During Income Tax Raid On Former BJP MLA’s Property

Ram Mandir Prana Pratishta Anniversary : Ayodha Gears Up For Grand Celebrations, CM Yogi To Perform Mahaabhishek

Ram Mandir Prana Pratishta Anniversary : Ayodha Gears Up For Grand Celebrations, CM Yogi To...

Entertainment

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox