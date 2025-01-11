Delhi-NCR To Experience Fog And Rain, Likely Disrupting Flight And Train Operations Again

Severe fog and deteriorating air quality continued to grip Delhi-NCR, causing widespread disruption and safety concerns. On Friday and Saturday, dense fog enveloped the region, reducing visibility to zero in several parts, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida. The adverse weather conditions led to delays in over 100 flights and several trains, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Impact on Flights and Rail Services

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued multiple advisories starting late Friday night, urging passengers to stay updated on their flight schedules by contacting airlines. The dense fog impaired operations of flights that were not equipped with CAT III compliance, a system enabling safe operations in low visibility. Similarly, railway services were impacted, with delays reported for numerous trains, further adding to the travel woes.

The severe fog coincided with worsening air quality in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 409 on Friday morning, placing it in the “severe” category before settling at 397, categorized as “very poor,” later in the day. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) warned residents about the hazardous air conditions. In response, the Centre’s air quality panel reinstated Stage 3 anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), aiming to curb emissions and improve air quality.

Meteorological Conditions and Weekend Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6°C and a minimum of 6°C on Friday, both slightly below normal for this time of year. The IMD also predicted cloudy skies, light rain, and thunderstorms for the weekend, with dense fog expected to persist in the early mornings.

The dense fog was not limited to Delhi-NCR but extended across northern India, affecting Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Amritsar reported zero visibility, with similar conditions observed in Ludhiana, Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, and Karnal. The weather conditions disrupted daily life and caused safety concerns across the region.

Accidents Due to Reduced Visibility

The poor visibility led to multiple road accidents on Friday. In one incident, seven vehicles collided on the Delhi highway in Hapur, injuring three people. Another tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur claimed the lives of a conductor and a driver after their bus collided with a truck in dense fog. These incidents highlight the dangers posed by reduced visibility during such weather conditions.

The dense fog and poor air quality in Delhi-NCR continue to pose significant challenges, disrupting travel, endangering road safety, and exacerbating health risks. Authorities are taking measures to mitigate the situation, but residents are advised to exercise caution while traveling and avoid prolonged exposure to the toxic air.

