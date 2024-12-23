Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Chilly Cold Expected This Week

Delhi NCR is in for heavy rain and bone-chilling cold this week, with a yellow alert issued for dense fog and cold waves on December 24-25. The region will witness continuous rainfall due to a Western Disturbance, which will cause a sharp fall in temperatures.

Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Chilly Cold Expected This Week

Delhi NCR is going to experience a significant change in the weather this week. Heavy rain along with a sharp drop in temperatures are in the offing. The India Meteorological Department has issued multiple weather warnings, including those for rain, cold waves, and dense fog.

Delhi and its surrounding areas are prepared for a weather shift due to a Western Disturbance that is originating from Afghanistan. This system will lead to heavy rain in the Delhi NCR area beginning with Monday’s showers as it hits areas like Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad. The IMD has said that rainfall could be all-round and could even hit daily life.

Cold Wave And Dense Fog In Forecast

A yellow alert has been issued in addition to the rain, of cold wave and dense fog that may hit Delhi NCR on December 24 and 25. Cold, sharp and bitter Christmas, and the day following will experience a drastic temperature dip, with temperatures forecast to dip further.
Cold Wave may hit the whole region affecting the whole place so there is a sharp dip in the day’s temperatures.

Weather forecasts suggest that the last week of December will be unfavourable. On December 26, 27, and 28, the Western Disturbance is likely to bring more rain along with cloudy skies in Delhi NCR. The constant rain during these days is likely to extend the cold wave, making the region even colder.

Current Temperatures In Delhi NCR

Delhi NCR temperatures have already started dipping as of now, and in Delhi, the maximum temperature will be at a mere 18°C, whereas the minimum temperature will range from 10 to 11°C throughout the region. Similar conditions are expected to prevail in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon as well.

As per senior meteorologist in the Delhi Meteorological Centre, Shashikant Mishra, light to moderate rain will occur during several parts of Delhi NCR on Monday, (December 23), by cloudy skies and winds, intensifying the cold such that the temperature will likely fall further. Mishra also confirmed that there was a dense fog warning, for December 24, and 25, with which the chilling conditions got even more intense.

Air Quality And Temperature Details

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi NCR remains a concern, with Delhi’s AQI reading at 445, indicating hazardous levels of pollution. Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon are also experiencing moderate to poor air quality, with AQI readings of 210, 287, and 290, respectively.

Here is a look at the current temperatures in key areas of Delhi NCR:

  • Delhi: Max 18°C, Min 6°C, AQI 445.
  • Noida: Max 19°C, Min 11°C, AQI 210.
  • Ghaziabad: Max 18°C, Min 11°C, AQI 287.
  • Gurgaon: Max 18°C, Min 11°C, AQI 290.

ALSO READ | Who Is Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero? Texas Border Riot Mastermind Arrested After Seven-Month Manhunt

Filed under

delhi-ncr weather forecast

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Progress Report 2024: D. Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

Bharat Progress Report 2024: D. Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

Who Is Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero? Texas Border Riot Mastermind Arrested After Seven-Month Manhunt

Who Is Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero? Texas Border Riot Mastermind Arrested After Seven-Month Manhunt

Why Trump Wants To Rename Denali To Mount McKinley In Alaska?

Why Trump Wants To Rename Denali To Mount McKinley In Alaska?

TikTok’s Fate In The US: Trump Indicates Potential Reprieve

TikTok’s Fate In The US: Trump Indicates Potential Reprieve

Elon Musk’s ‘Save The Bureaucracy’ Joke Sparks Debate On Government Inefficiency

Elon Musk’s ‘Save The Bureaucracy’ Joke Sparks Debate On Government Inefficiency

Entertainment

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox