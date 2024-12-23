Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Chilly Cold Expected This Week

Delhi NCR is in for heavy rain and bone-chilling cold this week, with a yellow alert issued for dense fog and cold waves on December 24-25. The region will witness continuous rainfall due to a Western Disturbance, which will cause a sharp fall in temperatures.

Delhi NCR is going to experience a significant change in the weather this week. Heavy rain along with a sharp drop in temperatures are in the offing. The India Meteorological Department has issued multiple weather warnings, including those for rain, cold waves, and dense fog.

Delhi and its surrounding areas are prepared for a weather shift due to a Western Disturbance that is originating from Afghanistan. This system will lead to heavy rain in the Delhi NCR area beginning with Monday’s showers as it hits areas like Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad. The IMD has said that rainfall could be all-round and could even hit daily life.

Cold Wave And Dense Fog In Forecast

A yellow alert has been issued in addition to the rain, of cold wave and dense fog that may hit Delhi NCR on December 24 and 25. Cold, sharp and bitter Christmas, and the day following will experience a drastic temperature dip, with temperatures forecast to dip further.

Cold Wave may hit the whole region affecting the whole place so there is a sharp dip in the day’s temperatures.

Weather forecasts suggest that the last week of December will be unfavourable. On December 26, 27, and 28, the Western Disturbance is likely to bring more rain along with cloudy skies in Delhi NCR. The constant rain during these days is likely to extend the cold wave, making the region even colder.

Current Temperatures In Delhi NCR

Delhi NCR temperatures have already started dipping as of now, and in Delhi, the maximum temperature will be at a mere 18°C, whereas the minimum temperature will range from 10 to 11°C throughout the region. Similar conditions are expected to prevail in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon as well.

As per senior meteorologist in the Delhi Meteorological Centre, Shashikant Mishra, light to moderate rain will occur during several parts of Delhi NCR on Monday, (December 23), by cloudy skies and winds, intensifying the cold such that the temperature will likely fall further. Mishra also confirmed that there was a dense fog warning, for December 24, and 25, with which the chilling conditions got even more intense.

Air Quality And Temperature Details

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi NCR remains a concern, with Delhi’s AQI reading at 445, indicating hazardous levels of pollution. Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon are also experiencing moderate to poor air quality, with AQI readings of 210, 287, and 290, respectively.

Here is a look at the current temperatures in key areas of Delhi NCR:

Delhi: Max 18°C, Min 6°C, AQI 445.

Noida: Max 19°C, Min 11°C, AQI 210.

Ghaziabad: Max 18°C, Min 11°C, AQI 287.

Gurgaon: Max 18°C, Min 11°C, AQI 290.

