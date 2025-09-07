LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse

Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 22:47:09 IST

Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): People in large numbers have gathered at the Nehru Planetarium to witness the total Lunar Eclipse on Sunday, which commenced at 8.58 pm across India. Programming Manager of Nehru Planetarium, Prerna Chandra, said that the eclipse will last till 2:25 am.

Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse

Prerna Chandra, Programming Manager of Nehru Planetarium, said, “India is going to witness a total lunar eclipse. This eclipse will start at 8:58 pm. Its colour will become red at around 11. So this eclipse is also known as the Red Blood Moon. Solar eclipses should not be seen with open eyes. On the contrary, you can see a lunar eclipse with your naked eyes without any special equipment. To make this day special, Nehru Planetarium has also set up its telescopes and big screens so that those who are interested in astronomy can come here and see this. This eclipse will last from 8:58 pm to 2:25 am. This is going to be the last lunar eclipse of this year”

Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse

She further said that a lunar eclipse takes place when the sun’s rays are obstructed by the Earth from reaching the moon.

Telescopes with high-resolution lenses have been set up in the Nehru Planetarium for people to witness the lunar eclipse in Bengaluru. This is going to be a complete Lunar eclipse, and the next such eclipse will take place in 2028.

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Niruj Mohan Ramanujam said, “Right now Bengaluru is in the middle of clouds. We hope it will pass soon. We hear that it is raining in Leh right now, but our colleagues in Hanle just told us it’s clear there. During a total lunar eclipse, at the totality phase, the moon will become deep red or coppery red or blood moon. During the total lunar eclipse, when the Earth is in between the sun and moon, earth shadow falls on the moon, some of the sunlight will pass through the thin atmosphere of the Earth on sides, Then it can refract or bend and fall on the moon. The total eclipse moon is red in colour.”

Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse

He further said, “We have an 8-inch automated telescope and that is computer-controlled. It can track the moon automatically… We have a camera put behind it, and my colleagues will operate it and make sure that the telescope is always on the moon. The camera is then connected through the cable to the laptop. The laptop then takes it to the command centre on top, which is mixing the live stream from all five locations in India.”

Earlier, Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, also reacted to the total Lunar Eclipse and said that the eclipse will peak at 11:48 pm today and will last for 48 minutes. He also added that the eclipse will be seen in India, Pakistan, and China today.

Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, while talking to ANI, said, “The eclipse will peak at 11.48 pm and last for 48 minutes. People can watch it easily. It will not harm the eyes…You can even eat and drink during it.”

He further added, “… This eclipse cannot only be seen in India but also in Pakistan and China. In Delhi, the penumbral phase (initial phase) will start at 8.58 pm. The partial eclipse will begin at around 9.57 pm… It will peak at around 11.48 pm. Its duration will be a little more than 48 minutes. The complete lunar eclipse will end at 12:22 PM.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-28ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Phone Call To Ajit Pawar Sparks Row: NCP Leader Booked For Obstructing IPS Officer
No bigger icon for fitness, and inspiration to youth than PM Modi: Tejasvi Surya
Prashant Kishor suggests Muslims ally with Hindus who follow Gandhi, Ambedkar
Gujarat: Residents in Vadodara's Vadsar area stranded owing to heavy rains, municipal corporation provides relief materials
Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk

LATEST NEWS

Nepal: Oli's UML's policy convention calls India, China to withdraw agreement on Lipulekh
Israel's top court rules prisoner food rations below legal standard
Donald Trump At the US Open: Men’s Final Delayed By 30 Min Due To Security Measures; Sinner, Alcaraz Set For Blockbuster Clash
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers
Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Become Famous: Astrology Guide 2025
Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan moved to tears over Kunickaa Sadanand’s emotional reunion with son, says “God sees everything”
Punjab floods: PM Modi set to visit Gurdaspur on Sept 9, neighbouring states extend aid amid crisis
Israel closes airspace at Southern Airport after Houthi drone strike
French roots, Christmas cheer, and future roles: Kalki Koechlin spills all
Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse
Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse
Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse
Delhi: People gather at Nehru Planetarium to witness Total Lunar Eclipse

QUICK LINKS