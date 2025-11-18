Delhi Red Fort Blast Big Update: ED Arrests Al-Falah University Founder In Money Laundering Case

LIVE TV
AI Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The arrest took place today following a thorough investigation and analysis of evidence collected during search operations at properties linked to the AI Falah Group.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 18, 2025 22:05:41 IST

AI Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The arrest took place today following a thorough investigation and analysis of evidence collected during search operations at properties linked to the AI Falah Group. This action is part of the ongoing probe recorded as an ECIR by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the AI Falah Group. 

ED Probes Al Falah University Over Fraudulent NAAC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an investigation against the AI Falah Group following two FIRs filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The complaints allege that AI Falah University, Faridabad, made fraudulent and misleading claims of NAAC accreditation to deceive students. Parents and other stakeholders for unlawful gain. 

The FIRs further state that the university falsely claimed UGC recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956, allegedly with the intent to cheat aspirants, students, parents, guardians, and the general public, thereby causing wrongful financial and reputational loss. 

Who is Javed Ahmad Siddiqui?

 Javed Ahmad Siddiqui, a native of Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, is linked to a network of nine companies operating under or associated with the AI Falah Charitable Trust, which manages AI Falah University. These companies span sectors a single registered address at AI Falah House in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. 

9 Companies Under Al-Falah Charitable Trust

  • Al-Falah Investment 
  • Al‑Falah Medical Research Foundation 
  • Al‑Falah Developers Pvt Ltd 
  • Al‑Falah Industrial Research Foundation 
  • Al‑Falah Education Service Pvt Ltd 
  • MJH Developers Pvt Ltd 
  • Al‑Falah Software Pvt Ltd 
  • Al‑Falah Energies Pvt Ltd 
  • Tarbia Education Foundation
First published on: Nov 18, 2025 9:49 PM IST
