Delhi Red Fort Blast Big Update: ED Arrests Al-Falah University Founder In Money Laundering Case

AI Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The arrest took place today following a thorough investigation and analysis of evidence collected during search operations at properties linked to the AI Falah Group. This action is part of the ongoing probe recorded as an ECIR by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the AI Falah Group.

ED Probes Al Falah University Over Fraudulent NAAC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an investigation against the AI Falah Group following two FIRs filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The complaints allege that AI Falah University, Faridabad, made fraudulent and misleading claims of NAAC accreditation to deceive students. Parents and other stakeholders for unlawful gain.

The FIRs further state that the university falsely claimed UGC recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956, allegedly with the intent to cheat aspirants, students, parents, guardians, and the general public, thereby causing wrongful financial and reputational loss.

Who is Javed Ahmad Siddiqui?

Javed Ahmad Siddiqui, a native of Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, is linked to a network of nine companies operating under or associated with the AI Falah Charitable Trust, which manages AI Falah University. These companies span sectors a single registered address at AI Falah House in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

9 Companies Under Al-Falah Charitable Trust

Al-Falah Investment

Al‑Falah Medical Research Foundation

Al‑Falah Developers Pvt Ltd

Al‑Falah Industrial Research Foundation

Al‑Falah Education Service Pvt Ltd

MJH Developers Pvt Ltd

Al‑Falah Software Pvt Ltd

Al‑Falah Energies Pvt Ltd

Tarbia Education Foundation