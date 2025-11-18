LIVE TV
biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
Home > India > Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for providing technical support to carry out terror attacks.

Delhi Red Fort Blast (Image source: X/ANI)
Delhi Red Fort Blast (Image source: X/ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 14:38:39 IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

The first photograph of Jasir Bilal Wani, the close aide of Delhi blast mastermind Dr Umar Nabi, has surfaced. Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for providing technical support to carry out terror attacks.

A slow-moving Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort area last week, killing 15 people. According to the investigation, the car was being driven by Pulwama-based doctor Umar Nabi, who has now emerged as the most radicalised and key operative in a terror network spread across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

A DNA test confirmed that Dr Umar was behind the wheel when the explosion took place. The deadly blast happened just hours after security agencies in Haryana’s Faridabad busted what they described as a “white-collar terror module”, seizing 2,900 kg of explosives and arresting three doctors linked to the group.

On Monday, the NIA announced the second major arrest in the case. The agency said it had arrested Wani, describing him as the second closest aide of suicide bomber Nabi. Investigators allege that Wani provided technical expertise to Dr Umar by modifying drones and attempting to develop rockets for possible terror attacks.

Wani, also known by the alias Danish, holds a bachelor’s degree in political science. According to the NIA, he was heavily brainwashed by Nabi for months and was even being prepared to become a suicide bomber. During questioning, Wani told officers that while most members of the module wanted him to act as an over-ground worker for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Nabi pushed him towards becoming a suicide attacker. The plan reportedly fell apart in April this year when Wani backed out, citing his poor financial condition and the belief that suicide is forbidden in Islam.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested the first key accused, Amir Rashid Ali, who had allegedly provided a safe house and logistical support to Dr Umar. The explosive-filled i20 car was also registered in Ali’s name.

ALSO READ: Delhi Blast Suicide Bomber – Umar Nabi’s Self-Recorded Video Goes Viral, Mentions His Death Plan, WATCH

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 2:38 PM IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

QUICK LINKS