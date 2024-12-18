Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
JNU Student Umar Khalid Granted 7 Day Interim Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots

An additional Sessions judge in the Karkardooma courts, Sameer Bajpai, allowed Khalid to attend a family wedding during December 28 to January 3.

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted seven days of interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, who is being accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in relation to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

An additional Sessions judge in the Karkardooma courts, Sameer Bajpai, allowed Khalid to attend a family wedding during December 28 to January 3. The court has imposed extreme conditions on his bail as well, prohibiting him from contacting witnesses, using any social media, or meeting strangers except those attending the wedding. Khalid has to stay put in his house or at the venues of the wedding and must report to the jail superintendent by the evening of 3 January 2025.

Earlier, Khalid had moved for regular bail, which was turned down by the Delhi High Court in October 2022 and then also by the trial court recently this year. His appeal against the order rejecting his application for regular bail is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on 14 September 2020, in FIR 59 of 2020, where he, along with others, was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA for their alleged involvement in the riots and conspiracy.

In that case, there are some accused, along with activists Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, and Natasha Narwal. Khalid’s bail applications have always been declined, while courts rely upon the serious nature of accusations and stringent bail provisions present under the UAPA.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Issues Notice To ED On Bail Plea Of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Wife Leena Paulose

North-East Delhi riots. Umar Khalid Interim bail

