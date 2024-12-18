Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Delhi HC Issues Notice To ED On Bail Plea Of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Wife Leena Paulose

Delhi High Court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of Leena Paulose, wife of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a ₹200-crore money laundering case linked to an extortion investigation.

Delhi HC Issues Notice To ED On Bail Plea Of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Wife Leena Paulose

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Leena Paulose, wife of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a ₹200-crore money laundering case linked to an extortion investigation.

Justice Anish Dayal allowed the delay in refiling the bail application, directed the ED to submit its reply, and scheduled the next hearing for January 22, 2025.

Key Arguments in Favor of Bail

Paulose’s counsel, Advocates Anant Malik and Paul John Edison, argued that she has been in jail for over 3 years without trial. They pointed out that charges have not yet been framed, and the trial is yet to begin. They emphasized that Paulose was arrested primarily because she is the wife of the main accused, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and there is no direct evidence linking her to the complainant as per the FIR.

The defense contended that Paulose acted as a “dutiful wife” with no dishonest intent. They further argued that her prolonged detention violates her fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, which ensures the right to live with dignity.

Personal and Humanitarian Grounds

Paulose’s bail plea highlighted the emotional and physical toll of her prolonged imprisonment. At 41, she stated that her chances of conceiving are diminishing as she approaches menopause. Paulose, who previously suffered a miscarriage, emphasized that denying her the opportunity to build a family based solely on allegations is a violation of her human rights.

Background of the Case

The ED’s case is tied to an extortion racket led by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who allegedly cheated Aditi Singh, wife of former Religare Enterprises promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh. Chandrasekhar reportedly impersonated a central government official while in Rohini jail, using spoof calls to convince Aditi to transfer money in exchange for securing her husband’s bail.

Paulose and Chandrasekhar were arrested for their alleged involvement in the fraud. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has also been named as an accused in the case due to her reported association with Chandrasekhar.

Defense Challenges

Paulose’s legal team argues that the prosecution has failed to establish her direct involvement in the alleged crimes. They maintain that her detention is unjustified and deprives her of basic rights, including the right to a conjugal life, as upheld by the Constitution.

As the ED prepares its response, the court’s decision in January 2025 will be crucial for Paulose. The case continues to attract attention, given its high-profile nature and broader implications for individual rights under preventive detention.

Read More: 3-Hour 'Rail Roko' Protest By Farmers Begins In Punjab

Delhi High Court ED Leena Paulose Sukesh Chandrasekhar

