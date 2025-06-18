Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Thunderstorms And Rain Till Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), predicting thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and thundersqualls over the next two days. According to the forecast, wind speeds may reach 50 to 60 kmph, especially during the nighttime hours.

The alert, which came into effect on Wednesday, will remain active through Thursday, with the IMD urging residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 34°C, while the minimum is likely to stay close to 27°C, offering some relief from recent heat spells.

Thunderstorms May Cause Disruptions

In its official advisory, the IMD highlighted the potential dangers associated with thunderstorms, including intense lightning in open spaces, traffic jams, and delays to flights and trains. People working outdoors, such as farmers and labourers, have been strongly advised to suspend all activity and seek immediate shelter.

As a precaution during storms, the public has been urged to unplug electrical devices, keep their distance from metal structures, and avoid taking calls on mobile phones or any other devices when in outdoor open areas when there is lightning. The suggestion is to even avoid seeking the shelter of trees. IMD has suggested that people keep checking with the official IMD website and credible news sources.

Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief and Chaos

Tuesday’s rains provided temporary relief from the scorching heat, but caused major traffic disruptions and waterlogging in many parts of Delhi. Heavy rains caused flooding in key areas like Delhi Cantonment underpass, Zakhira Underpass, Pul Prahladpur, ITO, and Najafgarh and Rohtak roads.

Flight Disruptions at Delhi Airport

The poor weather conditions disrupted air traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm, causing at least 14 flights to be diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, as reported by PTI. Of these, six flights were sent to Bhopal, three to Chandigarh, two to Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Lucknow. Data from Flightradar24.com revealed that over 400 flights were delayed, and several were cancelled.

Rainfall Data Across the City

According to IMD reports, rainfall measured at various weather stations included:

10 mm at Safdarjung

5 mm at Lodhi Road

41 mm at Pusa

15 mm at Narayana

23 mm at Ayanagar

In addition, winds between 35 and 40 kmph were recorded at Palam and Safdarjung during 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm, and again in the evening around 6:30 pm.

Temperature Drop and AQI Status

In Delhi, the maximum temperature was 36.2°C and was almost 4 degrees below normal for the season, while the minimum temperature was 28°C, which was 1.5 degrees above normal. The relative humidity was 61% at 5.30 pm in the congested atmosphere.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category despite the weather disturbances, as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) provided an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 104 as of 4 pm.

Advisory for Citizens

As heavy rains and thunderstorms continue to pose risks, Delhi residents are advised to:

Stay indoors during severe weather

Unplug electrical equipment

Avoid trees and metallic shelters

Refrain from mobile phone usage in open areas

Monitor IMD alerts and news updates regularly

The city is likely to experience more rain and strong winds over the next 24 to 48 hours, and citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant.

