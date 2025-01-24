Delhi Weather Takes A Turn, Multiple IGI Flights Delayed Due To Foggy Weather

Air travelers experienced significant disruptions at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday as dense fog caused extended flight delays, according to ANI. The city started the day under a thin layer of fog, but a slight increase in temperature is expected, offering some relief from the chilly weather.
Meanwhile, delays in both flights and trains remain a persistent issue for travelers during the winter months.
#WATCH | Delhi: Several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport are delayed due to foggy weather pic.twitter.com/WJKrSt2dma
— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025