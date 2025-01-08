Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Expected, Orange Alert In Place For Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of very dense fog in Delhi and surrounding states in the coming hours. The fog could disrupt traffic and reduce road visibility, prompting authorities to urge caution.

Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Expected, Orange Alert In Place For Tomorrow

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy explained that a recent western disturbance, followed by strong northwesterly winds, initially helped form a fog layer that prevented temperatures from dropping too much. However, as these winds are expected to weaken, fog conditions are expected to worsen overnight, particularly in the early hours of tomorrow.

This morning, dense fog covered the national capital as a cold wave continued to affect Northern India, significantly lowering temperatures and impairing visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of very dense fog in Delhi and surrounding states in the coming hours.

Sen Roy further explained that temperatures in most parts of North India have already dropped by 3-4 degrees Celsius, with an additional decrease of 1-2 degrees Celsius expected in some areas. As the winds weaken and southeasterly air begins to flow, temperatures will gradually rise, but this will also increase moisture levels, leading to more fog and higher minimum temperatures.

Delhi, along with Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, is expected to face similar conditions, with dense fog continuing into tomorrow morning. The fog could disrupt traffic and reduce road visibility, prompting authorities to urge caution.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath Directs Health Teams to Ensure Public Well-Being During Cold Wave

Filed under

Delhi orange alert

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan Stadiums Incomplete, Preparations For Champions Trophy 2025 In Jeopardy

Pakistan Stadiums Incomplete, Preparations For Champions Trophy 2025 In Jeopardy

‘World Without Facts’: Nobel Prize Winner Warns of Dangerous Times as Meta Ends Fact-Checking on Facebook and Instagram

‘World Without Facts’: Nobel Prize Winner Warns of Dangerous Times as Meta Ends Fact-Checking on...

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In...

Transform Your Home In 2025 With These 10 Interior Design Trends

Transform Your Home In 2025 With These 10 Interior Design Trends

Donald Trump’s Push For Greenland: What It Means for U.S., Denmark, and Greenland

Donald Trump’s Push For Greenland: What It Means for U.S., Denmark, and Greenland

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2, Wicked And Year-End Releases Hit Jackpot

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2,

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox