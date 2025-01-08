Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Expected, Orange Alert In Place For Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of very dense fog in Delhi and surrounding states in the coming hours. The fog could disrupt traffic and reduce road visibility, prompting authorities to urge caution.

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy explained that a recent western disturbance, followed by strong northwesterly winds, initially helped form a fog layer that prevented temperatures from dropping too much. However, as these winds are expected to weaken, fog conditions are expected to worsen overnight, particularly in the early hours of tomorrow.

This morning, dense fog covered the national capital as a cold wave continued to affect Northern India, significantly lowering temperatures and impairing visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of very dense fog in Delhi and surrounding states in the coming hours.

Sen Roy further explained that temperatures in most parts of North India have already dropped by 3-4 degrees Celsius, with an additional decrease of 1-2 degrees Celsius expected in some areas. As the winds weaken and southeasterly air begins to flow, temperatures will gradually rise, but this will also increase moisture levels, leading to more fog and higher minimum temperatures.

Delhi, along with Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, is expected to face similar conditions, with dense fog continuing into tomorrow morning. The fog could disrupt traffic and reduce road visibility, prompting authorities to urge caution.

