Delhi Elections 2025: BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Fielded From Mustafabad In Third Candidate List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared its third list of candidates on Sunday for the Delhi Assembly polls. One of the prominent inclusions was Mohan Singh Bisht, the current MLA from Karawal Nagar, who will now contest the Mustafabad constituency. His inclusion comes as a result of Bisht having been left out of the party’s second candidate list, from which Kapil Mishra had emerged as the BJP candidate from Karawal Nagar.

What Bisht Said When His Ticket Was Tossed

After being informed that he would not be contesting from Karawal Nagar, Bisht went public with his protest. Calling the decision a “big mistake,” the veteran leader declared that he would not contest from any other constituency. He even announced his intention to file his nomination independently from Karawal Nagar before January 17.

The BJP thinks they can field anyone, and victory is assured. This is a big mistake. Time will reveal the outcomes in key constituencies like Burari, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Seelampur, Gokalpuri, and Nand Nagri. I will not contest from any other seat,” Bisht told ANI.

After Bisht’s statement, a senior BJP leader confirmed to PTI that Bisht had indeed met BJP chief JP Nadda. It seems that this meeting has sorted the matter out as Bisht has agreed to fight from Mustafabad.

Kapil Mishra’s Confidence In Karawal Nagar

Kapil Mishra, the Hindutva mouthpiece who has been belligerent in his words, was bullish about his prospects in Karawal Nagar. “The enthusiasm among the people of Karawal Nagar is unmatched. We are on track for a significant victory. Delhi is ready for a wave of change, and the BJP is prepared to form the government,” Mishra said while addressing a campaign rally.

Tough Road Ahead For BJP

Elections for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats will be held on February 5. The counting will take place on February 8. BJP has been quite aggressive in pushing back to reclaim the power that has remained out of Delhi since 1998. Still, the contest is a serious one with AAP. AAP has secured an absolute landslide win in the previous two elections; in 2015 and in 2020, when the party secured a three and eight seats win against the BJP.

