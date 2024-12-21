Delhi’s AQI Hits 404: Why Pollution Is Back To ‘Severe’ Levels

Delhi’s AQI has plunged to ‘severe’ levels, with hotspots like Anand Vihar recording 464. GRAP-IV restrictions, including a construction ban and vehicular curbs, are in place. Residents and experts demand long-term solutions to combat this recurring crisis.

After a short period of improved air quality, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has plunged back into the ‘severe’ category, recording an alarming level of 404 on Tuesday. This sharp decline has led authorities to implement the strictest restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV), disrupting education, transportation, and livelihoods across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Reasons Behind Delhi’s Severe Pollution

The worsening air quality is attributed to a combination of environmental and human factors.

Stagnant Weather Conditions: Low wind speeds, coupled with high humidity and low temperatures, trap pollutants in the atmosphere, preventing their dispersal. Vehicular Emissions: The region’s high vehicle density, especially older diesel vehicles, remains a significant contributor. Construction Dust: Dust from construction and demolition activities adds to the particulate matter in the air. Industrial Pollutants: Emissions from factories around the NCR continue to exacerbate pollution levels. Stubble Burning: Seasonal crop residue burning in neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana significantly worsens the smog situation during winter.

Out of 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 25 recorded AQI levels above 400, signaling severe pollution. Anand Vihar (464), Wazirpur (450), and Vivek Vihar (446) emerged as the worst-affected areas. Other key locations, such as Punjabi Bagh (448), Nehru Nagar (441), and Mandir Marg (412), reported similarly alarming figures.

“With AQI levels consistently breaching the 400 mark, it’s a health emergency,” stated Dr. Rajesh Kumar, a pulmonologist at AIIMS, emphasizing the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Impact on Education and Daily Life

The pollution crisis has forced significant changes in daily life. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has mandated hybrid learning for students in Classes VI-IX and XI, while students in other classes have shifted to online education entirely.

“We understand the necessity, but online education lacks personal interaction. My son struggles to stay engaged,” said Ritu Mehra, a parent from East Delhi.

Transportation restrictions have also been imposed, including bans on non-essential diesel vehicles not meeting BS-VI standards. Additionally, all construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects, have been halted, leading to job losses among daily wage workers.

“I’m a labourer, and this sudden halt in work means no income for my family,” lamented Ramesh, a construction worker in Noida.

Emergency Measures Under GRAP-IV

The GRAP-IV measures aim to curb pollution by implementing stringent restrictions:

Vehicular Restrictions : Prohibition of older diesel vehicles and non-essential heavy-duty trucks, except those involved in essential services.

: Prohibition of older diesel vehicles and non-essential heavy-duty trucks, except those involved in essential services. Construction Ban : Suspension of all construction and demolition activities to reduce dust pollution.

: Suspension of all construction and demolition activities to reduce dust pollution. Institutional Adjustments: Advisories for staggered office timings and potential implementation of an odd-even vehicle scheme.

While these measures are critical, experts argue they remain reactive rather than preventive.

Residents Struggle as Health Risks Mount

The health implications of the severe pollution are severe. Hospitals have reported an increase in respiratory complaints, with children and the elderly being the most vulnerable. Many residents are frustrated with the lack of long-term solutions to the recurring crisis.

“Every winter, we face this nightmare. Yet, there’s no permanent solution. The government needs to prioritize this issue,” said Suresh Gupta, a resident of Punjabi Bagh.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of stagnant weather conditions persisting for the next few days, which could further exacerbate pollution levels. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has urged the government to replicate the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) model in other states and provide a comprehensive list of India’s most polluted cities.

As Delhi continues to battle its annual smog crisis, experts and citizens alike call for holistic solutions addressing the root causes of pollution. Comprehensive plans targeting vehicular emissions, industrial pollutants, and seasonal stubble burning are essential to ensure a cleaner and healthier future for the city.

