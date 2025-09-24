Delhi’s Inter-State Bus Service Roars Back To Life: CM Rekha Gupta Launches AC Buses with Digital Payments

LIVE TV
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a new electric bus service from Maharana Pratap ISBT to Baraut. This marked the revival of a state-run inter-state bus network that Delhi had stopped nearly 20 years ago.

Published By: ARZU SETH
Last updated: September 24, 2025 14:25:33 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a new electric bus service from Maharana Pratap ISBT to Baraut. This marked the revival of a state-run inter-state bus network that Delhi had stopped nearly 20 years ago. The new service promises better accountability and technology for passengers.

During the launch, CM Rekha Gupta said, Today we are not just launching buses and machines; we are launching transparency and accountability. “Every rupee from every passenger will now go straight to DTC. When the government’s revenue grows, so does its ability to serve citizens.”

Alongside the flagging off of the Delhi–Baraut route, the government introduced the Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS), powered by Canara Bank, and integrated the “Chalo App” with ONDC to allow passengers to book tickets digitally at a discounted rate.

Conductors, now armed with modern PoS machines, will issue tickets via UPI, debit cards, QR codes, or National Common Mobility Cards. At least 3,000 of these machines will be deployed in the first phase, free of cost.

CM recalled that Delhi had not run its own inter-state buses for nearly 18 years, while buses from other states operated within the city. “When private buses could run, why not the Delhi Government? Our citizens deserve these facilities,” she said, announcing that the Delhi–Baraut service is only the first step, and new inter-state routes will be introduced every month especially for the religious places.
 “CM Gupta questioned the closure of the inter-state service by previous governments, asking, “Why was such a revenue-generating sector for DTC shut down?  She promised new inter-state routes “almost every month,” prioritising religious destinations.

The Delhi–Baraut service will run six trips in each direction daily, connecting ISBT to Khajoori Khas, Loni, Baghpat and beyond. Timings have been fixed, offering predictability long missing in Delhi’s inter-state travel.

Beyond new buses and routes, the government laid out structural changes. Route rationalisation is underway to plug connectivity gaps within Delhi, while a new rapid-response system will deploy mechanics from nearby depots to handle breakdowns without crippling traffic.

The Delhi government is transforming its DTC depots into electric charging hubs, marking a significant step towards sustainable transportation. Additionally, Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) are being redesigned to become modern transit points, offering enhanced amenities and facilities for passengers.

Delhi’s Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh described the restart of inter-state services as a “historic moment” and “just the beginning.” He outlined a mission to modernise DTC, cut inefficiencies, and rebuild public trust in buses as both reliable and dignified transport.

cm rekha guptaDelhi Bus Service

