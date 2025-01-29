Delhi’s ‘Unlivable Colonies’: BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat Highlights Capital’s Pressing Issues

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, political discourse has intensified, with leaders from various parties making their case to the electorate. NewsX sat down with BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat to discuss the capital’s pressing issues and the party’s vision for Delhi.

NewsX sat down with BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat to discuss the capital’s pressing issues and the party’s vision for Delhi.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, political discourse has intensified, with leaders from various parties making their case to the electorate. NewsX sat down with BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat to discuss the capital’s pressing issues and the party’s vision for Delhi. In a candid conversation, Sehrawat criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what she termed a decade of misgovernance, while expressing confidence in the BJP’s chances this time around.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Shrinking BJP in Vidhan Sabha Elections

Despite winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the BJP’s performance in the Vidhan Sabha elections has been dismal, with the party securing only six seats. Addressing this, Sehrawat attributed the BJP’s struggle in Assembly elections to AAP’s “false promises” and “blame game politics.”

“AAP emerged from Anna Hazare’s movement with grand promises, claiming they would jail Sheila Dikshit, refuse government perks, and transform governance. But after ten years, Delhi has regressed rather than progressed,” Sehrawat remarked.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She argued that while Delhi’s voters trust Narendra Modi for national leadership, they initially gave AAP a chance at the state level. However, she believes this trust has eroded due to AAP’s governance failures.

Blame Game or Governance?

AAP has consistently accused the central government of obstructing its developmental plans. Sehrawat dismissed these claims, stating, “This is not the first time different parties have governed the state and center. But no previous government has ever disrupted governance like AAP.”

She cited examples such as the rejection of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and failures in infrastructure development. “If not for the Urban Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway—both central government initiatives—Delhi’s traffic and pollution crises would have worsened,” she added.

Delhi’s Failing Infrastructure

Sehrawat highlighted the deteriorating condition of unauthorized colonies in West Delhi, pointing out that residents still lack basic amenities like drinking water, proper roads, and sewer lines.

“In many areas, people are forced to buy water, roads are full of potholes, and garbage is piling up. The Delhi Jal Board supplies water mixed with sewage, making even drinking water unsafe,” she claimed.

Similarly, the healthcare system, according to Sehrawat, is in shambles. “Hospitals like Indira Gandhi Hospital lack basic facilities like oxygen plants and night-duty doctors. Deen Dayal Hospital is overcrowded, and mohalla clinics are dysfunctional.”

The Education Sector: Real Reform or Just Rebranding?

AAP has frequently boasted of its education reforms, but Sehrawat dismissed these as mere “cosmetic changes.”

“Out of 1,038 government schools, only 340 have science facilities. AAP hasn’t built new schools; they’ve only renamed existing ones. They changed Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School, but the infrastructure remains unchanged,” she argued.

Will Sheesh Mahal and Liquor Scams Impact the Elections?

One of BJP’s major electoral weapons against AAP is the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy—allegations that Arvind Kejriwal used public funds to renovate his residence lavishly. The recent CAG report on this and the Delhi liquor policy scandal have fueled BJP’s campaign.

“The Chief Minister was buying curtains worth ₹8 lakhs while Delhiites were struggling for oxygen during COVID,” Sehrawat said. She claimed that AAP is avoiding tabling the CAG report in the Vidhan Sabha to evade accountability.

BJP’s Strategy: A Face or a Vision?

While AAP has a clear CM face in Arvind Kejriwal, BJP has yet to announce its candidate. Responding to criticism over this, Sehrawat took a dig at Kejriwal’s legal troubles.

“You (Kejriwal) were jailed for a liquor scam, released on bail with strict conditions, and now you have sidelined your own Chief Minister (Atishi). Who is AAP’s real leader?” she questioned.

Public Sentiment: Is the Tide Turning?

AAP’s sweeping victory in 2020, where it won 9 out of 10 Vidhan Sabha seats in Sehrawat’s constituency, raises questions about whether voter sentiment has changed. Sehrawat believes that ten years have given voters enough time to judge AAP’s governance.

“They failed to clean the Yamuna, remove garbage mountains, and fulfill their promises. The people of Delhi now feel betrayed,” she asserted.

The Freebie Culture Debate

AAP’s welfare schemes—free electricity, water, and bus rides for women—have been a major electoral tool. But BJP has also announced welfare policies like Ayushman Bharat and Ladli Behna Yojana, leading to accusations that they are imitating AAP.

Sehrawat countered, “These are not freebies; they are rights of the people. BJP ensures welfare schemes are well-planned and financially sustainable. Unlike AAP’s reckless spending, we have a structured budget.”

A New Dawn for BJP in Delhi?

Sehrawat expressed confidence that BJP will form the next Delhi government. “PM Modi has nurtured this land with real development—Urban Extension Road, Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi. The people see this and will vote for genuine progress.”

As Delhi heads into another high-stakes election, both parties are making their cases. Whether BJP’s development narrative will override AAP’s welfare model remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—the battle for Delhi is heating up.