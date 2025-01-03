Deputy Commissioner’s Office Attacked Amid Violence In Manipur

Fresh violence erupted in Kangpokpi, Manipur, on Friday, as a mob attacked the Deputy Commissioner's office, injuring a police officer in the process.

The violence in Kangpokpi, located in the tribal-majority hilly region, follows a series of ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities that have plagued the state since May 2023. These ongoing tensions, which stem from disputes over quotas and economic benefits, have led to the loss of over 200 lives and the displacement of thousands.

This recent outbreak of violence comes just days after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh publicly apologized to the people of the state for the ethnic unrest, urging them to “forgive and forget” the past. Singh, who has faced criticism for his handling of the situation, emphasized that efforts are underway to restore peace, although the situation remains tense.

As authorities continue to navigate this complex crisis, the state remains on edge, with hopes for a lasting resolution still uncertain.

