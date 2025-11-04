Dev Deepawali: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals Boat Booking Tips

LIVE TV
Dev Deepawali or Dev Diwali in Varanasi is a festival dedicated to the gods. It takes place on Kartik Purnima, the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik. Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 5, 2025, in Varanasi. Pradosh Kaal Dev Deepavali Muhurat is

Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 5, 2025, in Varanasi. (Representative Image: ANI)
Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 4, 2025 21:50:21 IST

Dev Deepawali or Dev Diwali in Varanasi is a festival dedicated to the gods. It takes place on Kartik Purnima, the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik. According to tradition, this day marks the descent of the deities to the ghats of Kashi to bathe in the sacred Ganges, making it one of the most important celebrations of the year. The auspicious festival is celebrated 15 days after Diwali, thousands of diyas are illuminated in more than 100 ghats, temples, and boats. Here’s all you need to know about Dev Deepawali date, time, significance, rituals, and tips. 

Dev Deepawali: Date 

Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 5, 2025, in Varanasi. The auspicious occasion commemorates Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasur.

Dev Diwali: Time 

Dev Diwali Purnima Tithi Begins: November 4, 2025- 10:36 PM

Dev Diwali Purnima Tithi Ends: November 5, 2025- 06:48 PM 

Pradosh Kaal Dev Deepavali Muhurat: November 5, 2025- 05:15 PM to 07:50 PM 

Dev Deepawali: Significance

Dev Deepawali is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, which is celebrated in various locations. Across the nation, this festival is observed with a great deal of fervor and reverence. It is believed that on this night, deities descend to bathe in the Ganges, making the festival an occasion of divine celebration. 

Dev Deepawali: Rituals 

  • During Dev Diwali, devotees begin the day with a holy dip in the Ganges, believed to wash away sins and bring divine blessings. 
  • In the evening, devotees light a diya to honour Lord Vishnu. 
  • Devotees also worship Lord Shiva by performing aarti to seek prosperity and peace. 

Dev Deepawali: Boat Riding 

The best time for a boat ride on Dev Diwali is during the evening when the ghats are illuminated. The timings are: 

  • Around 5:30 PM- 6:20 PM: Diya lighting on the ghats. 
  • Around 7:00 PM- 7:45 PM: Ganga Aaarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. 
  • Post 7:45 PM: Fireworks and cultural programs. 
First published on: Nov 4, 2025 9:50 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: boat riding in varanasi priceboat riding ticketdev deepawalidev deepawali 2025dev diwali boat ridingdev diwali kab haikartik purnima kab haipurnimapurnima kab ki haipurnima vrat november 2025

