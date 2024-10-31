Home
Friday, November 1, 2024
Devender Singh Rana, BJP Leader And MLA from Nagrota, Passes Away

BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, a prominent political figure from Jammu and Kashmir, passed away in Faridabad. His sudden death has shocked the party and his supporters.

Devender Singh Rana, BJP Leader And MLA from Nagrota, Passes Away

Devender Singh Rana, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the current Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Nagrota constituency, has sadly passed away. The news was confirmed by a party spokesman on Thursday. Rana, who was also the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, succumbed to illness at a hospital in Faridabad, located in the National Capital Region.

The sudden passing of Rana has sent shockwaves throughout the BJP and among his supporters in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf expressed the profound impact of Rana’s death, stating, “Rana was a prominent political figure in Jammu and Kashmir. His sudden demise has left the BJP and his supporters in shock.”

Tributes and Condolences

Many political leaders have expressed their condolences in light of this tragic news. Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, shared her grief on social media platform X. She wrote, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devinder Rana ji. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones.” This sentiment reflects the widespread respect and admiration Rana garnered throughout his political career.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh returns home following the passing of his brother, Devender Singh Rana, who served as the BJP MLA for Nagrota.

Recent Electoral Success

Rana was a key candidate in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, where he emerged victorious from the Nagrota constituency. He defeated his closest rival, Joginder Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), by a staggering margin of 30,472 votes, solidifying his position as a significant political figure in the region.

A Political Journey

Before joining the BJP in October 2021, Rana was a notable aide to Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference. Despite the sweeping Modi wave in the 2014 elections, Rana maintained his prominence as a Hindu representative within the National Conference and successfully secured a win in the Nagrota constituency.

Filed under

Devender Singh Rana Jammu and Kashmir National Conference national news
Advertisement

