DGCA To Ease Pilot Duty Time Rules From November 1

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) offers temporary six months’ dispensation on some night-duty restrictions for pilots mainly in view of full enforcement of the new and stricter flight duty time limitations rules commencing November 1.

This was meant to smoothen an otherwise operationally disruptive transition for the airlines. Under this adjustment, while duty falls between 12:00 AM to 1:55 AM or between 5:00 AM and 6:00 AM, a pilot may now perform three instead of the maximum of two landings between periods mentioned above.

The temporary dispensation is subject to airlines providing pilots a rest break equal to twice the length of duty on such flights. The aviation sector was heading into this move amidst attempts to balance issues of crucial flight safety measures against operational viability and resource management.

Pilot Fatigue Concerns

The core objective of these new FDTL regulations is to develop mitigative measures against pilot fatigue, the scientifically established peak of which occurs during the so-called “window of circadian low” (WOCL), that is, somewhere between 0200 hours and 0600 hours.

The earlier regime of new rules, partially put into effect in July, sought to increase safety through 48 hours of weekly rest and reduced flight time during the night.

There has been criticism of this temporary arrangement, particularly the extra landing, by pilot unions, which now hold that any temporary deviation undermines the scientific basis of the new safety-first regulations and puts increased strain on crews at hours most conducive for fatigue, thereby increasing the risk to safety.

Airlines Operational Viability

Airlines approached the DGCA with the effective argument that temporary intervention was necessary on account of operational constraints that warranted a phased implementation.

Executives highlighted that the strict new limits on nighttime landings-in effect will now include an extended definition of night hours from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM-will severely affect operations owing to the limitations of airport operating hours or early sunrise in certain regions such as the Northeast.

The regulator, however, decreed that these temporary adjustments are transitional and will be reviewed after six months, reiterating that a balancing act is undertaken whereby operational stability is maintained, while intent is kept alive to comply with regulatory requirements set forth to achieve improved aviation safety.

