India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that India is actively coordinating with Thailand to repatriate nearly 500 Indian nationals who were detained after crossing into Thailand from Myanmar. The individuals had fled a notorious cybercrime hub in Myanmar’s Myawaddy region, where they were allegedly trafficked and forced to work in scam operations run by Chinese criminal syndicates.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday that the Indian Embassy in Thailand is working closely with local authorities to verify the identities of the detained individuals and facilitate their return. “Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand,” the spokesperson stated.

Fled After Junta Raid on Cybercrime Hub

The mass escape began last week when Myanmar’s military launched a major crackdown on KK Park, a cybercrime compound near the border town of Myawaddy. KK Park and adjacent scam hubs are infamous for trafficking foreign nationals promising high-paying jobs and later forcing them to participate in online fraud, including cryptocurrency scams.

Following the raid, around 700 trafficked workers, including Indians, attempted to flee. Many crossed the Moei River into Thailand using foam boxes, improvised rafts, or through unofficial crossings under darkness. Thai officials confirmed that over 1,500 people from 28 countries reached the border town of Mae Sot within days.

India to Send Plane for Evacuation

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said New Delhi has requested full cooperation and plans to send a special aircraft to bring its citizens home. “India has asked for cooperation from Thailand. They will send a plane to pick these victims up. The plane will land directly in Mae Sot,” he told reporters, adding that India does not want to burden Thai authorities with prolonged detention.

Verification and Legal Procedures Underway

The Indian Embassy is currently verifying identities before repatriation, as Thai law requires documentation and clearance before detainees can be released. Once verification is completed, the group will be flown back to India.

Background: Southeast Asia’s Scam Belt

Areas along the Thailand–Myanmar–Laos–Cambodia border have become major hubs for cybercrime syndicates since the pandemic, with the United Nations warning that billions of dollars are generated through human trafficking and forced digital fraud. Earlier this year, India rescued multiple citizens trapped in similar scam centres along the Myanmar border.

With diplomatic coordination underway, evacuation flights are expected soon. The MEA has urged Indians seeking overseas job opportunities to verify offers, particularly in Southeast Asia, to avoid trafficking traps.

