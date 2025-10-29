LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > India > India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

India is working with Thai authorities to verify and repatriate nearly 500 Indians detained in Thailand after fleeing a Myanmar cybercrime hub. MEA confirmed that legal formalities are underway and a special flight may be arranged to bring them back home.

India to bring back nearly 500 citizens detained in Thailand. (Photo: ANI)
India to bring back nearly 500 citizens detained in Thailand. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 29, 2025 21:44:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that India is actively coordinating with Thailand to repatriate nearly 500 Indian nationals who were detained after crossing into Thailand from Myanmar. The individuals had fled a notorious cybercrime hub in Myanmar’s Myawaddy region, where they were allegedly trafficked and forced to work in scam operations run by Chinese criminal syndicates.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday that the Indian Embassy in Thailand is working closely with local authorities to verify the identities of the detained individuals and facilitate their return. “Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand,” the spokesperson stated.



Fled After Junta Raid on Cybercrime Hub

The mass escape began last week when Myanmar’s military launched a major crackdown on KK Park, a cybercrime compound near the border town of Myawaddy. KK Park and adjacent scam hubs are infamous for trafficking foreign nationals promising high-paying jobs and later forcing them to participate in online fraud, including cryptocurrency scams.

Following the raid, around 700 trafficked workers, including Indians, attempted to flee. Many crossed the Moei River into Thailand using foam boxes, improvised rafts, or through unofficial crossings under darkness. Thai officials confirmed that over 1,500 people from 28 countries reached the border town of Mae Sot within days.

India to Send Plane for Evacuation

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said New Delhi has requested full cooperation and plans to send a special aircraft to bring its citizens home. “India has asked for cooperation from Thailand. They will send a plane to pick these victims up. The plane will land directly in Mae Sot,” he told reporters, adding that India does not want to burden Thai authorities with prolonged detention.

Verification and Legal Procedures Underway

The Indian Embassy is currently verifying identities before repatriation, as Thai law requires documentation and clearance before detainees can be released. Once verification is completed, the group will be flown back to India.

Background: Southeast Asia’s Scam Belt

Areas along the Thailand–Myanmar–Laos–Cambodia border have become major hubs for cybercrime syndicates since the pandemic, with the United Nations warning that billions of dollars are generated through human trafficking and forced digital fraud. Earlier this year, India rescued multiple citizens trapped in similar scam centres along the Myanmar border.

With diplomatic coordination underway, evacuation flights are expected soon. The MEA has urged Indians seeking overseas job opportunities to verify offers, particularly in Southeast Asia, to avoid trafficking traps.

ALSO READ: Shocking Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Ambulance In Mirzapur Drops Pregnant Woman On Highway, She Delivers Baby On A Muddy Road As Last Resort- Watch!

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 9:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1India Thailand repatriationmeaMEA newsthailand

RELATED News

Agastya Nanda In Ikkis: Who Was Arun Khetarpal? Meet The Real-Life Hero Of Sriram Raghavan’s War Drama

Congress Attacks Modi, Alleges Trump Used “Pressure Tactics” for Trade Deal, Praised Pakistan Leaders

Kasol Turns Into ‘Psy Party Zone’? Viral Video Shows Foreign Tourists Smoking Cigarettes In Himachal Forest

Prashant Kishor Blames Nitish Kumar And Lalu Yadav For Bihar’s Migration Crisis: ‘They Will Have To Go Back, Travelling Like Animals’

Meet Shivangi Singh, Rafale Pilot Pakistan Falsely Claimed Was Captured, Who Now Poses With President Murmu

LATEST NEWS

India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

Luxury Housing Demand Soars in India: What Buyers and Developers Need to Know

Four Children Injured In Mysterious Blast While Playing In Handwara Field

Adani Total Gas Reports 20% Revenue Growth In Q2FY26, Crosses 1 Million PNG Household Connections

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Cyclone-Affected Areas, Promises Full Support To Victims

Ignoring Trump, Putin Tests ‘Poseidon’ Nuclear Underwater Drone: Know All About The Underwater Superweapon

Leading Doctors in India Transforming Back Pain Treatment with Modern Techniques

David Warner’s Bold Prediction: ‘Five Centuries’ For Steve Smith Ahead Of Ashes

Popular AI Chatbot Based On Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Lures Kids Into ‘Secret Bunker’ Chats

India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms
India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms
India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms
India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

QUICK LINKS