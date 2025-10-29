Shocking Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Ambulance In Mirzapur Drops Pregnant Woman On Highway, She Delivers Baby On A Muddy Road As Last Resort- Watch!

One very shocking medical negligence case has been revealed in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, where a pregnant woman was compelled to give birth in a muddy roadside after being allegedly pushed out by ambulance employees.

Reports show that the incident happened around the New Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Baroundha within Lalganj police station area. Arbi Bano is the wife of Ateeq Ahmad of Kothi Khurd village who went into labour late Monday evening. Her family called 102 ambulance service immediately.

Pregnant Woman Forced to Deliver Baby on Muddy Roadside in Mirzapur

Ambulance drops pregnant UP woman on Highway, woman delivers on dirt road In UP’s Mirzapur, an ambulance driver ferrying a pregnant woman allegedly refused to drive on the muddy, dirt road leading to the govt-run primary health centre and dropped the woman and her family on the… pic.twitter.com/oV9PIIedYT — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 29, 2025

An ambulance came and transported the woman to the PHC. But, her husband claimed that even within the short distance, the staff took almost one and a half hours to arrive at the hospital. Upon arrival, they supposedly threw her on the highway, outside the hospital gate rather than dropping her into the hospital and left her where she was.

Shortly, the woman, in labour pain, delivered a baby girl to the ground, which was very muddy. On getting information, the staff in the hospital ran to the scene and took both the mother and the baby to the hospital to get treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Medical Negligence

The event triggered a furore on witnessing a video of the woman carrying the baby on the roadside that spread across social media. She is in the clip lying in the mud with her baby by her side, which demonstrates the deplorable condition of emergency healthcare services in the area.

The Health Department came into action after the viral video. Dr Awadhesh Kumar, the Haldi PHC in-charge, alleged that an investigation has been initiated into the issue, and stern disciplinary measures will be taken against ambulance personnel who will be found guilty of being negligent. He said that a report has been forwarded to the senior officials and the people involved will not go unpunished.

The shocking scenes have grossed severe criticism on the internet with numerous individuals questioning the competence and responsibility of medical emergency departments in the state.

ALSO READ: Kasol Turns Into ‘Psy Party Zone’? Viral Video Shows Foreign Tourists Smoking Cigarettes In Himachal Forest