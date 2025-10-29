LIVE TV
Home > India > Kasol Turns Into 'Psy Party Zone'? Viral Video Shows Foreign Tourists Smoking Cigarettes In Himachal Forest

Kasol Turns Into ‘Psy Party Zone’? Viral Video Shows Foreign Tourists Smoking Cigarettes In Himachal Forest

A viral video showing foreign tourists hosting a psychedelic trance, or psy, party deep within the forested stretches of Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, has ignited widespread anger online. The footage, which surfaced over the weekend, shows a group of visitors dancing, smoking, and playing instruments in what appears to be an ecologically sensitive zone, prompting renewed debate about unregulated tourism and environmental neglect in India’s hill regions.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 18:18:33 IST

A viral video showing foreign tourists hosting a psychedelic trance, or psy, party deep within the forested stretches of Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, has ignited widespread anger online. The footage, which surfaced over the weekend, shows a group of visitors dancing, smoking, and playing instruments in what appears to be an ecologically sensitive zone, prompting renewed debate about unregulated tourism and environmental neglect in India’s hill regions.

Forest Rave Or Cultural Free Spirit?

The now-viral clip captures scenes of revelry under the open sky: tourists dancing barefoot on forest soil, strumming instruments, and passing cigarettes around.

In one striking moment, a woman is seen hanging from a harness, smoking mid-air while others cheer her on. Though the video’s exact date and location remain unverified, social media users claim it was filmed near Kasol, a popular backpacker hub in the Kullu district, often dubbed “Mini Israel” for its large influx of foreign tourists.

The reaction online has been swift and polarised. Some users condemned the incident as “irresponsible tourism” that disrespects the region’s fragile ecology, while others blamed local authorities for allowing such gatherings to happen unchecked. “Kasol has turned into a playground for illegal parties. The government needs to take this seriously,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). Others argued that while tourism is crucial for Himachal’s economy, “freedom of expression doesn’t mean freedom to destroy nature.”

Dark Side Of Himalayan Party Culture

Over the years, destinations like Kasol, Manali, and Tosh have gained global recognition for their free-spirited vibe and vibrant psytrance scene. What began as small community gatherings celebrating music and art has evolved into commercial raves often associated with littering, drug use, and forest degradation. Environmentalists warn that repeated disturbances from loud music and illegal camps can drive away wildlife and accelerate deforestation in the already fragile Himalayan belt.

“Such events may seem harmless fun, but they disrupt local ecosystems and disrespect local traditions,” said a Kullu-based environmental activist. “The state must impose stricter regulations to protect these areas before it’s too late.”

What Exactly Is a Psy Party?

A psy party is short for psychedelic trance party, is an electronic music event known for pulsating beats, trippy visuals, and a sense of communal expression. Goa and Pushkar have long hosted regulated versions of such festivals, but unauthorized forest raves have frequently been linked to drug abuse and environmental damage.

ALSO READ: Meet Shivangi Singh, Rafale Pilot Pakistan Falsely Claimed Was Captured, Who Now Poses With President Murmu

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 6:18 PM IST
Tags: Himachal Forest Kasol Psy Party Zone

Kasol Turns Into ‘Psy Party Zone’? Viral Video Shows Foreign Tourists Smoking Cigarettes In Himachal Forest

