LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi for GST reforms, says "pace of economy will accelerate"

Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi for GST reforms, says "pace of economy will accelerate"

Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi for GST reforms, says "pace of economy will accelerate"

Written By: ANI
Last updated: September 4, 2025 18:08:02 IST

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for GST reforms, saying that this will “accelerate the pace of the economy.”

“I thank the Prime Minister that under his guidance, the GST Council has unanimously implemented new GST reforms. I express gratitude on behalf of India’s industry, its middle class, and the education sector, in particular. GST has been removed from many items, and GST on many items has been reduced to 5%. The expenditure of citizens on education will increase. The pace of the economy will accelerate,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

5% slab consists of essential goods and services, including food and kitchen item like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and utensils; agricultural equipment like drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, bio-pesticides, micronutrients, soil preparation machines, harvesting tools, tractors, and tractor tires; handicrafts and small industries like sewing machines and their parts and health and wellness like medical equipment and diagnostic kits.

While the 18% slab consists of a standard rate for most goods and services, including automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350cc), consumer goods like electronic items, household goods, and some professional services, a uniform 18% rate applies to all auto parts.

Additionally, there is also a 40% slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Notably, some essential services and educational items are fully exempt from GST, including individual health, family floater, and life insurance.

Additionally, GST is not applicable to health and life insurance premiums, as well as education and healthcare services, such as certain services related to education and healthcare, which are also GST-exempt. (ANI)

Source

Tags: dharmendra pradhangstgst-reformsNirmala Sitharaman

RELATED News

Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits

LATEST NEWS

Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi for GST reforms, says "pace of economy will accelerate"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi for GST reforms, says "pace of economy will accelerate"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi for GST reforms, says "pace of economy will accelerate"
Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi for GST reforms, says "pace of economy will accelerate"
Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi for GST reforms, says "pace of economy will accelerate"
Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi for GST reforms, says "pace of economy will accelerate"

QUICK LINKS