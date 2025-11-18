LIVE TV
Home > India > Digital Arrest Scam: Scammers Use Delhi Red Fort Blast Rumours To Steal Rs 6.66 Lakh From Woman, What Exactly Happened

Digital Arrest Scam: Scammers Use Delhi Red Fort Blast Rumours To Steal Rs 6.66 Lakh From Woman, What Exactly Happened

Police say scammers are now using these fears to run 'digital arrest' frauds, where victims are threatened with fake investigations and forced to transfer money. One such shocking case has emerged from Kanpur.

Representational image. (Pixabay)
Representational image. (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 16:53:41 IST

Digital Arrest Scam: Scammers Use Delhi Red Fort Blast Rumours To Steal Rs 6.66 Lakh From Woman, What Exactly Happened

A rise in terror-related rumours after the recent car bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort has created new opportunities for cyber criminals. Police say scammers are now using these fears to run “digital arrest” frauds, where victims are threatened with fake investigations and forced to transfer money. One such shocking case has emerged from Kanpur.

According to a News18 report, a woman named Sunita Gaur was cheated of Rs 6.66 lakh after fraudsters posed as officers from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). According to police, Sunita received several calls between November 9 and 11. The callers claimed that her mobile number was linked to terrorist activities connected to the Delhi blasts. They threatened that she and her entire family would be arrested if she did not cooperate.

Sunita said the scammers sounded completely believable. The fraudsters also made video calls, showing themselves as ATS officers to increase pressure. Fearing arrest, she transferred the money. “The callers were very convincing. I genuinely believed it was a real investigation,” she told reporters. She chose not to appear on camera for security reasons.

While Sunita fell victim to the scam, two other Kanpur residents managed to avoid it. Pankaj Chaddha from Govindnagar and retired banker CK Tiwari from Vijaynagar said they immediately grew suspicious when asked to join video calls. They disconnected the calls and refused to give any details, according to News18 report.

After Sunita filed a complaint, the police registered a case and handed it over to the cyber crime unit for investigation. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) IPS Anjali Vishwakarma called it “another serious case of digital arrest.” She said the scammers took advantage of the fear created after the Delhi blast and promised that the police are working to identify and catch the criminals.

She also issued a warning to the public, asking people not to trust anyone claiming to be a police or investigative officer over a phone call. She stressed that no genuine officer would demand money and urged citizens to immediately contact the nearest police station if they receive such calls.

ALSO READ: Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 4:53 PM IST
Tags: delhi blast, Delhi Red Fort Blast, digital arrest

Digital Arrest Scam: Scammers Use Delhi Red Fort Blast Rumours To Steal Rs 6.66 Lakh From Woman, What Exactly Happened

Digital Arrest Scam: Scammers Use Delhi Red Fort Blast Rumours To Steal Rs 6.66 Lakh From Woman, What Exactly Happened
Digital Arrest Scam: Scammers Use Delhi Red Fort Blast Rumours To Steal Rs 6.66 Lakh From Woman, What Exactly Happened
Digital Arrest Scam: Scammers Use Delhi Red Fort Blast Rumours To Steal Rs 6.66 Lakh From Woman, What Exactly Happened
Digital Arrest Scam: Scammers Use Delhi Red Fort Blast Rumours To Steal Rs 6.66 Lakh From Woman, What Exactly Happened

QUICK LINKS