Disturbing Incident Caught On Cam: Delhi Cop Gets Brutally Slapped And Kicked In Broad Daylight, No One Comes To Rescue

A shocking video from Delhi’s Timarpur shows Sub-Inspector Suraj Pal Singh brutally beaten by a mob on a highway. Despite bystanders filming, no one intervened. Police have arrested two accused, Akbar Hussain and Salman, while a manhunt continues for others involved in the assault.

A Delhi cop was brutally thrashed by some men on a highway in the Timarpur (Photo: X)
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 26, 2025 17:16:06 IST

On Wednesday, September 24, a cop of the Delhi police was brutally beaten by a group of men on a highway at Timarpur of the union territory.

The event was shot on camera, and one of the worrying videos was uploaded online. The policeman is known as Sub-Inspector Suraj Pal Singh.

Delhi Cop Brutally Beaten by Mob in Timarpur

The video presents Singh in the midst of a crowd of people. One of the men in a brown-coloured t-shirt began to push and slap the cop. In the meantime, there was another individual who began to beat Singh.

One of the suspects took it a step further and kicked the policeman. The other group members were observed standing in favour of the men who assaulted the policeman.

One of the men appeared in the group, but the accused continued attacking Singh. The brutal assault could be observed as blood streaming off the forehead of the cop. One could even see a woman carrying away the accused with the brown-coloured t-shirt.

FIR Registered, Accused Arrested

Many people came to the location as well after the dispute broke out. No one, however, came to save the cop. Some individuals might be observed capturing what happened.

Following the virality of the video, the police in Delhi swung into action. Two of the accused are apprehended according to reports, and other absconding. Akbar Hussain and Salman are the accused who have been arrested.

It has registered an FIR with regard to the issue. Nabbing the absconding accused has been embarked upon through manhunt operation. An in-depth study has been initiated into it. 

QUICK LINKS