Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Do’s And Don’ts, Puja Timing, Rituals And Celebration Guide

Diwali 2025, falling on October 20, celebrates the triumph of good over evil with diyas, rangoli, and prayers. Lakshmi Puja marks the main day, invoking Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and happiness. Observing proper rituals and auspicious timing ensures a prosperous and joyous celebration.

Celebrate Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja rituals, do's and don’ts, auspicious timing, and tips for a prosperous festival. Photo: X.
Celebrate Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja rituals, do's and don’ts, auspicious timing, and tips for a prosperous festival. Photo: X.

Published: October 20, 2025 18:05:40 IST

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Do’s And Don’ts, Puja Timing, Rituals And Celebration Guide

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of India’s most cherished festivals, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. In 2025, Diwali falls on October 20, and is celebrated with diyas, rangoli, prayers, and family gatherings across the country. The main day, Lakshmi Puja, marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, seeking prosperity, health, and happiness.

This year, the puja muhurat is from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM, a period considered highly auspicious for worship. Observing proper rituals can ensure a smooth and prosperous celebration.

Diwali 2025: Do’s for Lakshmi Puja

1. Clean and Decorate Your Home

Devotees are advised to keep their homes and workplaces clean, well-lit, and adorned with diyas, candles, flowers, and rangoli. “A bright and tidy home invites positive energy and prosperity,” experts say.

2. Place Manglik Kalash at Entrances

For auspiciousness, place a coconut-coated Manglik Kalash on either side of your main entrance. This is believed to ward off negative energies and attract wealth.

3. Set Up the Puja Area Properly

Position the altar in the northeast corner of the house. Idols should face east, while devotees sit with their backs to the north. Spread a red cloth at the puja site and place idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati, Lord Ganesha, and Shodasha on it.

4. Include Valuables Near the Altar

Keep gold, silver, or other precious items near the puja setup to symbolize wealth and good fortune.

5. Follow Pradoshkaal Timing

Performing the puja during the pradoshkaal ensures maximum auspiciousness, aligning rituals with cosmic energies.

Also Read: Happy Diwali: 20 Mythology Inspired Deepawali Greetings To Share With Your Friends And Family On WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram

Diwali 2025: Don’ts for Lakshmi Puja

1. Avoid Inauspicious Materials

Do not use glass idols; clay or silver idols are preferred. Also, avoid gifting leather, sharp objects, or crackers, which are considered inauspicious.

2. Maintain Cleanliness at Entrances

Never leave footwear at the entrance as it is believed to repel Goddess Lakshmi. Trash should not be left on the doorstep or terrace, and iron utensils should be avoided during puja.

3. Do Not Leave the Puja Unattended

Ensure the diya lamp remains burning throughout the night. Never leave the puja area unattended.

4. Avoid Financial Transactions

Do not borrow, lend, or engage in money-related transactions on Diwali, as it is considered inauspicious.

5. Refrain from Non-Vegetarian Food and Alcohol

Maintain purity by avoiding non-vegetarian food and liquor during the festival.

Also Read: Happy Diwali 2025: Laxmi Pooja Date, Timings, and Auspicious Muhurat For Divine Blessings

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Do's And Don'ts, Puja Timing, Rituals And Celebration Guide

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Do's And Don'ts, Puja Timing, Rituals And Celebration Guide

