Doctors Successfully Remove 18-kg Ovarian Tumour From A 68-Year-Old woman At Pune’s Jehangir Hospital

A 68-year-old woman, who had also fought breast cancer in the past, recently got a complicated surgery done at Pune’s Jehangir Hospital to have a huge 18-kg ovarian tumour removed. The patient, who was from Bihar, had been suffering from severe abdominal swelling and pain for months.

Tumour Size and Symptoms

Medicinal examinations uncovered a big cystic mass in her abdomen, measuring about 44 × 37 × 30 cm in diameter and holding about 16 litres of fluid.

Although markers for cancer were not suggestive of malignancy, the surgeons observed that the position and the size of the tumour made surgery imperative.

Multi-Specialist Approach

The operation was conducted by a team of senior gynaecologist Dr. Nina Mansukhani and oncologist Dr. C. B. Koppiker.

Due to the patient’s age, weight, and history of cancer, the team thoroughly examined her condition and decided on a planned surgical approach.

Along with the tumour, hysterectomy was done to minimize the risk of recurrence or additional complications.

Diagnosis and Recovery

Post-operatively, the tumor was found to be a borderline mucinous cystadenoma—a low-grade, rare tumor that tends to be benign but may become severe if left untreated.

The patient exhibited fine post-operative signs of recovery and was discharged within 10 days of the operation.

Her body weight also decreased from 116 kg to 96 kg post-surgery, greatly enhancing her mobility as well as quality of life.

Hospital Speaks on Teamwork and Patient-Centric Care

Dr. Koppiker stated that the result was a model for collaborative medical care.

He highlighted the significance of multidisciplinary decision-making, ethical practice, and the need for effective communication with patients and their families.

About the Hospital

Jehangir Hospital, being one of the oldest and most renowned medical centers in Pune, specializes in performing risky surgeries and treating complicated medical ailments.

NABH and NABL-accredited, the hospital treats thousands of patients annually under several specialisations.

This case testifies to the profoundness of early medical intervention and the importance of comprehensive care.

The successful excision of such a big tumour without any adverse effect brings hope to many patients with similar issues.

