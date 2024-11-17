DRDO Successfully Test-Fires Long-Range Hypersonic Missile, Joins Elite Group Of Nations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the armed forces, and industry partners for their role in the achievement.

India successfully test-fired a long-range hypersonic missile from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on November 16, 2024. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the successful trial as a historic achievement, positioning India among a select group of nations with the capability to develop such advanced military technologies.

The missile, designed to carry a range of payloads over a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers, was tracked by multiple range systems during the flight test. Data from down-range ship stations confirmed the missile‘s successful terminal maneuvers and precise impact.

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the armed forces, and industry partners for their role in the achievement. “This significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having the capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies,” Singh wrote.

The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted a flight trial of its long range hypersonic missile on 16th Nov 2024 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated DRDO, Armed Forces and the Industry for successful flight… pic.twitter.com/wq7yM2YS9f — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 17, 2024

The missile has been indigenously developed by DRDO with support from other defense laboratories and industrial partners. Senior DRDO scientists and military officials were present during the test, which took place on the night of November 16.

The Hypersonic Missiles

Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds greater than Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound), making them incredibly difficult to detect and intercept. There are two main types: Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGVs) and Hypersonic Cruise Missiles (HCMs). HGVs are launched like ballistic missiles and glide toward their target, while HCMs use scramjet engines to sustain hypersonic speeds throughout flight.

These missiles are highly maneuverable, which increases their unpredictability and complicates interception efforts. They can be equipped with conventional or nuclear warheads, offering flexibility for different mission types.

This test puts India into the league of big global powers, the United States, Russia, and even China, all of whom have developed hypersonic technologies along these lines. This is a huge boost for Indian military capabilities, especially in the areas of deterrence and rapid response in times of conflict.

Hypersonic missiles are expected to play a crucial role in the future of warfare, offering faster response times and complicating traditional defense systems. The successful test of India’s missile is a step toward building a more advanced and resilient defense strategy.

