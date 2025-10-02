Dry Days In October 2025: Will Liquor Shops And Bars Be Closed On 2nd October For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!

Dry Days in October 2025: Heads up, folks! Well, the Excise Department has declared the dry days for October 2025, and it’s a big one.

On 2 October (Thursday), every liquor shop, pub, bar, and restaurant will be closed.

Ypu all might already know this dry day tradition. It’s Gandhi Jayanti, the day of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, and it’s also Dussehra, the festival of good over evil.

So, there will be no grabbing a drink that day, all licensed places will be closed, and no drinking in restaurants or hotels. Planning a celebration? Better stock up in advance! The police will be on alert, and no one is allowed to drink publicly on dry days, with consequences to follow.

What Are Dry Days?

Let’s respect the spirit of these significant days and greet the festivities with a clear head!

During dry days, no alcohol is sold at any licensed outlet. This means:

Liquor stores, bars, and pubs will be shut down throughout the day.

Hotels and restaurants are forbidden from serving alcohol.

Both government and private license holders are restricted.

It is a punishable offence to drink in public on dry days. This prohibition is enforced to preserve the sanctity of national holidays and other religious events.

Dry Days and Festivals: What Is in This Month?

There are significant dry days in October, with October 2 legally declared a dry day. This coincides with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, major events when drinking and alcohol sales are banned to honor the celebrations. Interestingly, Diwali is not specified as a dry day yet for October 2025.

However, based on experience, Diwali is invariably observed as a dry day every year. Therefore, it is likely that the Excise Department will issue updates later in the month. It’s always better to stay informed and plan ahead to avoid last-minute surprises!

List Of Dry Days For This Year

Nationwide Dry Days in 2025: Month-by-Month List

January 14th (Tuesday): Makar Sankranti 26th (Sunday): Republic Day (National) 30th (Thursday): Shaheed Diwas / Martyrs’ Day (Maharashtra)

February 19th (Wednesday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra) 26th (Wednesday): Maha Shivaratri

March 14th (Friday): Holi 31st (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr

April 6th (Sunday): Ram Navami 10th (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti 14th (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti 18th (Friday): Good Friday

May 1st (Thursday): Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra) 12th (Monday): Buddha Purnima

June 7th (Saturday): Eid-al-Adha / Bakrid (Delhi NCR)

July 6th (Sunday): Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi 10th (Thursday): Guru Purnima

August 15th (Friday): Independence Day (National) 16th (Saturday): Janmashtami 27th (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi (Maharashtra & Karnataka)

September 5th (Friday): Eid-e-Milad 6th (Saturday): Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra)

October 2nd (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra (National) 7th (Tuesday): Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (Delhi) 20th (Monday): Diwali (Dry day in Delhi only)

November 5th (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti 24th (Monday): Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas

December 25th (Thursday): Christmas Day



Additional Notes on Dry Days:

This list of dry days is not complete; additional dry days may be announced during local festivals, elections, or special events.

Some states, like Bihar and Gujarat, enforce total prohibition of alcohol.

Dry days are observed nationwide on national holidays, while other dry days vary by state.

Public Advisory and Compliance:

The government encourages citizens to plan ahead as strict surveillance will be carried out to ensure compliance.

Regular buyers typically stock up in advance before dry days begin.

The Excise Department urges everyone to cooperate and follow the rules.

