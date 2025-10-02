LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > India > Dry Days In October 2025: Will Liquor Shops And Bars Be Closed On 2nd October For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!

Dry Days In October 2025: Will Liquor Shops And Bars Be Closed On 2nd October For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!

Dry Days in October 2025: October 2, 2025, is a major dry day for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, with liquor sales banned nationwide. Diwali dry day updates may follow. Plan ahead to avoid surprises.

Dry Days in October 2025: Will Liquor Shops and Bars Be Closed on 2nd October for Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!
Dry Days in October 2025: Will Liquor Shops and Bars Be Closed on 2nd October for Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 2, 2025 11:41:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dry Days In October 2025: Will Liquor Shops And Bars Be Closed On 2nd October For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!

Dry Days in October 2025: Heads up, folks! Well, the Excise Department has declared the dry days for October 2025, and it’s a big one. 

On 2 October (Thursday), every liquor shop, pub, bar, and restaurant will be closed.

Ypu all might already know this dry day tradition. It’s Gandhi Jayanti, the day of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, and it’s also Dussehra, the festival of good over evil.

So, there will be no grabbing a drink that day,  all licensed places will be closed, and no drinking in restaurants or hotels. Planning a celebration? Better stock up in advance! The police will be on alert, and no one is allowed to drink publicly on dry days, with consequences to follow.

What Are Dry Days?

Let’s respect the spirit of these significant days and greet the festivities with a clear head!

During dry days, no alcohol is sold at any licensed outlet. This means:

  • Liquor stores, bars, and pubs will be shut down throughout the day.
  • Hotels and restaurants are forbidden from serving alcohol.
  • Both government and private license holders are restricted.

It is a punishable offence to drink in public on dry days. This prohibition is enforced to preserve the sanctity of national holidays and other religious events.

Dry Days and Festivals: What Is in This Month?

There are significant dry days in October, with October 2 legally declared a dry day. This coincides with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, major events when drinking and alcohol sales are banned to honor the celebrations. Interestingly, Diwali is not specified as a dry day yet for October 2025.

However, based on experience, Diwali is invariably observed as a dry day every year. Therefore, it is likely that the Excise Department will issue updates later in the month. It’s always better to stay informed and plan ahead to avoid last-minute surprises!

List Of Dry Days For This Year

Nationwide Dry Days in 2025: Month-by-Month List

  • January

    • 14th (Tuesday): Makar Sankranti
    • 26th (Sunday): Republic Day (National)
    • 30th (Thursday): Shaheed Diwas / Martyrs’ Day (Maharashtra)

  • February

    • 19th (Wednesday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra)
    • 26th (Wednesday): Maha Shivaratri

  • March

    • 14th (Friday): Holi
    • 31st (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr

  • April

    • 6th (Sunday): Ram Navami
    • 10th (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti
    • 14th (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti
    • 18th (Friday): Good Friday

  • May

    • 1st (Thursday): Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra)
    • 12th (Monday): Buddha Purnima

  • June

    • 7th (Saturday): Eid-al-Adha / Bakrid (Delhi NCR)

  • July

    • 6th (Sunday): Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi
    • 10th (Thursday): Guru Purnima

  • August

    • 15th (Friday): Independence Day (National)
    • 16th (Saturday): Janmashtami
    • 27th (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi (Maharashtra & Karnataka)

  • September

    • 5th (Friday): Eid-e-Milad
    • 6th (Saturday): Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra)

  • October

    • 2nd (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra (National)
    • 7th (Tuesday): Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (Delhi)
    • 20th (Monday): Diwali (Dry day in Delhi only)

  • November

    • 5th (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti
    • 24th (Monday): Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas

  • December

    • 25th (Thursday): Christmas Day

Additional Notes on Dry Days:

  • This list of dry days is not complete; additional dry days may be announced during local festivals, elections, or special events.
  • Some states, like Bihar and Gujarat, enforce total prohibition of alcohol.
  • Dry days are observed nationwide on national holidays, while other dry days vary by state.

Public Advisory and Compliance:

  • The government encourages citizens to plan ahead as strict surveillance will be carried out to ensure compliance.
  • Regular buyers typically stock up in advance before dry days begin.
  • The Excise Department urges everyone to cooperate and follow the rules.

Also Read: Are Banks Closed On October 2, 2025? Dussehra And Gandhi Jayanti Bank Holiday Full Details Here

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 11:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dry Dayindia news

RELATED News

Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained

LATEST NEWS

GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session
After Nepal, Gen-Z Protests Break Out In This Country Over World Cup Spending, Name Is…
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Oil edges lower for fourth day on oversupply concerns
Dry Days In October 2025: Will Liquor Shops And Bars Be Closed On 2nd October For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dry Days In October 2025: Will Liquor Shops And Bars Be Closed On 2nd October For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dry Days In October 2025: Will Liquor Shops And Bars Be Closed On 2nd October For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!
Dry Days In October 2025: Will Liquor Shops And Bars Be Closed On 2nd October For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!
Dry Days In October 2025: Will Liquor Shops And Bars Be Closed On 2nd October For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!
Dry Days In October 2025: Will Liquor Shops And Bars Be Closed On 2nd October For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check the Complete List Now!

QUICK LINKS