Are Banks Closed On October 2, 2025? Dussehra And Gandhi Jayanti Bank Holiday Full Details Here

Bank Holiday Today: October 2, 2025Hello readers! Just a quick heads-up, banks across India are taking a well-deserved break today, October 2, 2025.

So I guess you might have a question-Why? Because it’s a triple celebration!

We’ve got Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami), and for some, the festive vibes of Dasara, Durga Puja (Dasain), and the Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva all rolled into one big holiday bash.

So, whether you bank with SBI, ICICI, HDFC, Punjab National Bank, or others, you’ll find those doors firmly closed today. But don’t worry, your ATM and online banking are still here to save the day if you need them. So, relax, enjoy the festivities, and get ready to hit the banks again tomorrow.

Happy holiday and Happy Dussehra!

Full List of Bank Holidays in October 2025

October 1 (Wednesday): Bank closure in several cities including Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram for Navratri End / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja / Vijayadasami / Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 2 (Thursday): Bank holiday across India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva

October 3 (Friday): Banks closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 4 (Saturday): Bank holiday in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 5 (Sunday): Pan-India bank holiday for Sunday weekly off

October 6 (Monday): Banks closed in Agartala and Kolkata for Lakshmi Puja

October 7 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima

October 10 (Friday): Bank holiday in Shimla for Karva Chauth

October 11 (Saturday): Pan-India bank holiday for second Saturday weekly off

October 12 (Sunday): Pan-India bank holiday for Sunday weekly off

October 18 (Saturday): Bank holiday in Guwahati for Kati Bihu

October 19 (Sunday): Pan-India bank holiday for Sunday weekly off

October 20 (Monday): Banks closed in multiple cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, and more for Diwali / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja

October 21 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur, and others for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja

October 22 (Wednesday): Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla, and others for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami / Laxmi Puja

October 23 (Thursday): Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Laxmi Puja / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba

October 25 (Saturday): Pan-India bank holiday for fourth Saturday weekly off

October 26 (Sunday): Pan-India bank holiday for Sunday weekly off

October 27 (Monday): Banks closed in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Evening Puja)

October 28 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Morning Puja)

October 31 (Friday): Banks closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday

Number of Bank Holidays in India

Did you know that banks in India take a break up to 21 times a year? That’s right! These holidays include important festivals, national holidays, and those relaxing weekends on the second and fourth Saturdays, plus every Sunday.

Two big national holidays when all banks shut shop are Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra- so no surprises when you find the banks closed on these days.

So, next time you plan your banking, keep these holidays in mind to avoid any last-minute rush. And hey, it’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a day off too!

Bank Holiday Emergencies: What You Need to Know

If you urgently need to withdraw cash or transfer money on a bank holiday, don’t worry:

ATM services are available 24/7 for cash withdrawals and statements.

Online banking services like NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS remain operational on bank holidays.

UPI services also work on holidays, allowing you to send and receive money anytime.

(With Inputs)

