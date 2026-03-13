‘Boycott America, Israel’: Massive Protest Erupts at Lucknow’s Bara Imambara After Jumma Namaz Over Iran Conflict; Security Tightened Across UP

A protest took place at Bara Imambara in Lucknow on Friday after people gathered following Jumma prayers. The demonstration was led by Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, who strongly criticised the United States and urged stronger condemnation of its actions in the ongoing conflict involving Iran.







Speaking to ANI, Kalbe Jawad Naqvi said, “…Iran is totally defenceless; America is dropping bombs on it and attacking the public. This is a matter of great shame that our country is not condemning it. Our country has adopted such a bad attitude towards Iran, and Iranians are showing mercy towards us. They have given permission to India to bring its oil ships… America should be stopped from attacking. Otherwise, the whole world should boycott America and Israel.”

Calls for Stronger India Stand on Iran amid Middle East War

He further said that India should take a stronger stand internationally and support Iran. Responding to a question regarding the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, he said the outreach had come too late. “The Prime Minister should have talked earlier; now there is no meaning to this,” he said.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi says, “…Iran is totally defenceless; America is dropping bombs on it and attacking the public. This is a matter of great shame that our country is not condemning it. Our country has adopted such a bad attitude… https://t.co/EiGcik6yxU pic.twitter.com/H7gCPNDyC1 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2026







Meanwhile, authorities across several parts of Uttar Pradesh made extensive security arrangements for the last Jumma Namaz of Ramzan.

Tight Security in UP for Last Jumma Namaz

In Sambhal, security personnel were deployed outside the Shahi Jama Masjid as devotees gathered for prayers. Additional police forces were stationed in sensitive areas to ensure law and order.

ASP North Kuldeep Singh said, “Regarding the Alvida Jumma prayers scheduled for today, we have deployed two companies of the PSC along with our civil police component to the site to ensure security… Furthermore, senior officers, including those at my level, will remain on high alert and maintain constant communication throughout the day, specifically during the prayer hours”

“Our teams are actively monitoring social media platforms as well. If anyone attempts to spread rumours or engage in any activity on social media that is deemed inappropriate or unlawful, strict legal action will be initiated against them. Drones have also been deployed for monitoring…”

Tight Security in Kanpur for Last Jumma Namaz

Similar arrangements were made in Kanpur. Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said police personnel had been deployed at multiple locations and that surveillance was being carried out through drones and cameras to manage the large gatherings offering namaz.

Devotees also offered the last Jumma Namaz of Ramzan in Patna, Bihar, as part of the observance.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Laapataa Ladies’ In Real Life? Newly-Wed Woman Flees From A Bus Stand After Sending Husband To Buy Pakoras In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Review CCTV Footage For Hints