Dwarka: Woman Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances, Father Alleges Dowry Death

A 22-year-old woman Komal alias Varsha was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi’s Dwarka. Varsha’s father has alleged her death to be a case of dowry death, police sources said on August 24, 2025, Sunday. As per the FIR, Varsha was living with her husband Aman in Badu Sarai area, after their marriage on April 16, 2025.”Her father Dinesh, a resident of Ghumanhera, alleged that his daughter was harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands,” said the source. According to Dinesh, Varsha had complained several times about being pressured for dowry and assaulted by Aman. Dinesh also alleged that his daughter had earlier informed him about constant harassment by her husband and in-laws, as reported in the PTI.

Woman in Greater Noida allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws

In a similar case which happened recently, a woman, identified as Nikki was beaten up, and allegedly burnt alive by her husband Vipin and in-laws in Greater Noida. Nikki died due to her injuries. According to the reports, Nikki, was married into a family in Greater Noida’s Sirsa in 2016. According to the victim’s mother, however, Nikki had been married for seven years. Nikki’s sister Kanchan told NDTV, ““I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me, ‘We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again’.” Kanchan and Nikki both had tied the nuptial knot in the same family. As per Kanchan, they (she and Nikki) were both being tortured by their in-laws for dowry. She added that their in-laws had been demanding a sum of Rs 36 lakh.

How many dowry related deaths are reported in India?

Despite the attempts to eradicate it by all the stakeholders of society, the dowry related deaths in India has not stopped. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in the 2017-2022 period, an average of 7,000 cases of dowry related deaths were reported across India. These are the count of only the reported cases and many more such cases go unreported.

Also read: Dowry Horror: Women In Greater Noida Set Ablaze By In-Laws Over Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand