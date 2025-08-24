LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > India > Dowry Horror: Women In Greater Noida Set Ablaze By In-Laws Over Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand

Dowry Horror: Women In Greater Noida Set Ablaze By In-Laws Over Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand

A woman, identified as Nikki was beaten up, and burnt alive by her husband Vipin and in-laws in Greater Noida, following which she died due to her injuries, as reported in the Hindustan Times.

dead body representative image
dead body representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 24, 2025 02:12:33 IST

A woman, identified as Nikki was beaten up, and burnt alive by her husband Vipin and in-laws in Greater Noida, following which she died due to her injuries, as reported in the Hindustan Times. Nikki, was married into a family in Greater Noida’s Sirsa in 2016, as per the reports. However, according to the victim’s mother, she had been married for seven years. Nikki’s sister Kanchan told NDTV, ““I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me, ‘We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again’.” Kanchan and Nikki were both married in the same family. According to Kanchan, they (she and Nikki) were both being tortured by their in-laws for dowry, adding that they had been demanding a sum of Rs 36 lakh. 

How many dowry related deaths are reported in India?

There has been no stopping to dowry related deaths in India despite the attempts to eradicate it by all the stakeholders of society. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in the 2017-2022 period, an average of 7,000 cases of dowry related deaths were reported across India. These are the count of only the reported cases and many more such cases go unreported. 

Which laws have been made to eliminate the dowry related deaths?

Laws like Section 80 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 make dowry-related deaths and harassment criminal offenses. Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 has replaced the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC). Section 80 of the BNS addresses the grave offense of dowry death. Section 85 of BNS punishes cruelty that is committed by a woman’s husband or his relatives. It specifically targets three broad forms of abuse:
1.    Physical Cruelty: Beating, assault, or any act causing bodily harm.
2.    Mental Cruelty: Constant verbal insults, threats, humiliation, or emotional torture.
3.    Dowry Harassment: Forcing or pressuring a woman or her family to meet illegal financial or material demands.

Also read: Back-To-Back Dowry Suicides In Tamil Nadu: Chennai Bride Dies 3 Days After Marriage

Tags: Noida dowry incidentNoida dowry incident newsNoida dowry incident news updates

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive | Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband Arrested, Family on the Run
India Will Advocate Global South’s Interests As BRICS Chair: Indian Envoy to Russia
The Flavors Of Biryani: A Culinary Delight From Hyderabadi To Lucknowi Biryani
Ramayana is the Passport of Indian Culture, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Says
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Celebration Of Unity and Devotion

LATEST NEWS

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Dowry Horror: Women In Greater Noida Set Ablaze By In-Laws Over Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dowry Horror: Women In Greater Noida Set Ablaze By In-Laws Over Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dowry Horror: Women In Greater Noida Set Ablaze By In-Laws Over Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand
Dowry Horror: Women In Greater Noida Set Ablaze By In-Laws Over Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand
Dowry Horror: Women In Greater Noida Set Ablaze By In-Laws Over Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand
Dowry Horror: Women In Greater Noida Set Ablaze By In-Laws Over Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?