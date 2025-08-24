Dowry Horror: Women In Greater Noida Set Ablaze By In-Laws Over Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand

A woman, identified as Nikki was beaten up, and burnt alive by her husband Vipin and in-laws in Greater Noida, following which she died due to her injuries, as reported in the Hindustan Times. Nikki, was married into a family in Greater Noida’s Sirsa in 2016, as per the reports. However, according to the victim’s mother, she had been married for seven years. Nikki’s sister Kanchan told NDTV, ““I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me, ‘We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again’.” Kanchan and Nikki were both married in the same family. According to Kanchan, they (she and Nikki) were both being tortured by their in-laws for dowry, adding that they had been demanding a sum of Rs 36 lakh.

How many dowry related deaths are reported in India?

There has been no stopping to dowry related deaths in India despite the attempts to eradicate it by all the stakeholders of society. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in the 2017-2022 period, an average of 7,000 cases of dowry related deaths were reported across India. These are the count of only the reported cases and many more such cases go unreported.

Which laws have been made to eliminate the dowry related deaths?

Laws like Section 80 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 make dowry-related deaths and harassment criminal offenses. Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 has replaced the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC). Section 80 of the BNS addresses the grave offense of dowry death. Section 85 of BNS punishes cruelty that is committed by a woman’s husband or his relatives. It specifically targets three broad forms of abuse:

1. Physical Cruelty: Beating, assault, or any act causing bodily harm.

2. Mental Cruelty: Constant verbal insults, threats, humiliation, or emotional torture.

3. Dowry Harassment: Forcing or pressuring a woman or her family to meet illegal financial or material demands.

