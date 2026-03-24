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Home > India News > EAM Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict And Energy Security As Donald Trump Pauses Iran Strikes For 5 Days

EAM Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict And Energy Security As Donald Trump Pauses Iran Strikes For 5 Days

S Jaishankar and Marco Rubio discussed the West Asia conflict and its impact on global energy and the economy, shortly after Donald Trump announced a pause on strikes against Iran.

Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security (Image: ANI, file photo)
Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 24, 2026 00:55:07 IST

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EAM Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict And Energy Security As Donald Trump Pauses Iran Strikes For 5 Days

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a detailed phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on the escalating conflict in West Asia and its wider global impact, especially on energy security.

India-US Talks Focus on Global Economic Impact

Sharing details on X, Jaishankar said the discussion also covered the broader economic consequences of the ongoing tensions. “Had a detailed telecon this evening with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch,” the post read.

The conversation came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in potential military action against Iran. Trump said he had directed the US Department of War to delay strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic efforts with Tehran amid rising tensions.

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Trump Announces 5-Day Pause on Strikes Against Iran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the US and Iran had engaged in positive discussions over the past two days aimed at resolving the conflict. “I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” the post read.

He added that the decision to hold off on strikes was influenced by the nature of these talks. “Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy Infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” it added.

The development comes as the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has now entered its fourth week, raising concerns across global markets and energy supply chains.

Iran Rejects Negotiation Claims, Calls It ‘Fake News’

However, Iran has strongly denied any such negotiations. Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected Trump’s claims, saying they were misleading and aimed at influencing financial and oil markets.

In a series of posts on X, he said, “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped,” He further added, “Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved,”

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Iran Currency Collapse Deepens As Tehran Unveils 10 Million Rial Note Worth Around Rs 650 Amid Raging West Asia War    

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Tags: Indian-USIran US WarWest Asia conflict

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EAM Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict And Energy Security As Donald Trump Pauses Iran Strikes For 5 Days

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EAM Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict And Energy Security As Donald Trump Pauses Iran Strikes For 5 Days
EAM Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict And Energy Security As Donald Trump Pauses Iran Strikes For 5 Days
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