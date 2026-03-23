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Home > World News > Iran Currency Collapse Deepens As Tehran Unveils 10 Million Rial Note Worth Around Rs 650 Amid Raging West Asia War

Iran Currency Collapse Deepens As Tehran Unveils 10 Million Rial Note Worth Around Rs 650 Amid Raging West Asia War

Iran is facing a deep currency collapse, highlighted by the launch of a 10 million rial note worth only about Rs 650.

10 Million Rial Note Signals Deep Economic Crisis (Image: AI-generated)
10 Million Rial Note Signals Deep Economic Crisis (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 23, 2026 22:34:36 IST

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Iran Currency Collapse Deepens As Tehran Unveils 10 Million Rial Note Worth Around Rs 650 Amid Raging West Asia War

Iran has seen a dramatic rise in the value of its currency and as a result it has issued the largest banknote ever in the form of a 10,000,000 Rial note, demonstrating the extent to which the country is in an economic crisis.

The largest banknote that Iran has issued, a 10 million rial note appears to suggest a lot of value; despite being worth only approximately around Rs 650 it indicates how much the Iranian rial has lost value. Iran is currently going through one of its most severe financial crises in decades due to the fact it is no longer possible to purchase even basic goods without huge amounts of cash available.

Currency Collapse Slashes Purchasing Power

The purpose of introducing a new currency denomination in this case, was not to increase the amount of money available to individuals, but rather to enable those individuals to survive. Prices are rising at such a rapid rate that people in Iran are now required to carry thick stacks of cash just to buy basic goods. As such, the government has introduced this higher denomination to simplify transactions and reduce the amount of cash that people have to physically carry. However, to many Iranians, the introduction of this banknote represents the speed at which their savings are declining in value.

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There has been widespread public panic as a result of the crisis. Reports indicate that the number of cash withdrawals has increased noticeably, with many citizens concerned that digital payment systems or banks may no longer function due to rising tensions in that part of the world. Due to this fear, long lines have formed outside of banks and ATMs, and some ATMs have even completely run out of cash.

Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions Worsen Crisis

The root of the problem is inflation rates and a rapidly depreciating currency. The Islamic Republic has been battling high inflation rates for several years, and in recent months, rising geopolitical tensions, including wars between the US and Israel, have exacerbated the situation. The Iranian currency (rial) has significantly declined in value, with some instances where 1 million rial was equivalent to $1, greatly diminishing purchasing power.

Analysts indicate that these very high-denomination currency notes are an indication that natural currency is no longer viable because it has been printed so frequently due to hyperinflation. The high-denomination currency could impact everyday purchases, however this type of inflation does not address any of the underlying economic problems faced by the nation.

Also Read: Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives    

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Tags: Iran currency collapseIran US Wariran- israel war

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Iran Currency Collapse Deepens As Tehran Unveils 10 Million Rial Note Worth Around Rs 650 Amid Raging West Asia War

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Iran Currency Collapse Deepens As Tehran Unveils 10 Million Rial Note Worth Around Rs 650 Amid Raging West Asia War

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Iran Currency Collapse Deepens As Tehran Unveils 10 Million Rial Note Worth Around Rs 650 Amid Raging West Asia War
Iran Currency Collapse Deepens As Tehran Unveils 10 Million Rial Note Worth Around Rs 650 Amid Raging West Asia War
Iran Currency Collapse Deepens As Tehran Unveils 10 Million Rial Note Worth Around Rs 650 Amid Raging West Asia War
Iran Currency Collapse Deepens As Tehran Unveils 10 Million Rial Note Worth Around Rs 650 Amid Raging West Asia War

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