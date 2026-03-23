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Home > World News > Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives’

Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives’

Iran has rejected claims of negotiations with the US, contradicting President Trump’s statement about “productive talks.”

Tehran says it will not negotiate before achieving war objectives (AI IMAGE)
Tehran says it will not negotiate before achieving war objectives (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 23, 2026 21:51:14 IST

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Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives’

Iran’s foreign ministry says there’s no truth to the idea of talks with the United States, basically shooting down what President Trump said.

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim of US Talks

“We completely reject President Trump’s claims about negotiations between Iran and the US,” the ministry said, according to CBS News. They pushed their usual stance: Iran won’t even consider any kind of talks until it achieves its goals in the ongoing conflict.

Trump’s side of the story sounds pretty different. He claimed that Washington and Tehran had “productive conversations” in the past couple of days, aiming for a “complete and total resolution” of the current tensions in the Middle East. 

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On Truth Social, he wrote that he’d told the Pentagon to “hold off on all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days,” but made it clear this pause depends on how the talks go. Trump said these discussions, previously unreported, would keep rolling all week.

Trump Pauses Strikes, Iran Denies Talks

Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives’

Iranian outlets are pushing back. Fars News Agency quoted a source saying there’s been no direct contact with the US, and not even any messages exchanged through third parties. 

State media in Iran went a step further, insisting Trump “backed down” because he was worried about how Iran might hit back, which paints a very different picture from Trump’s version.

This all happened after Trump gave Iran an ultimatum: reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or expect US strikes on its power plants. The Strait’s a big deal. It’s one of the main routes for global oil shipments, so any trouble there shakes things up worldwide.

Even with talk of diplomacy, threats haven’t stopped. Iran warned it could retaliate by laying naval mines across the Persian Gulf and hitting energy infrastructure in the region.

Earlier statements made it clear: any US attack on Iranian energy sites will be met with moves that disrupt critical services and throw regional stability into doubt.

ALSO READ: After Donald Trump Postpones Military Strikes On Iran, Oil Prices Crash Over 13%- Will The Slide In Crude Continue?

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Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives’

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Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives’
Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives’
Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives’
Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives’

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