Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Manipur's Churachandpur

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Manipur’s Churachandpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the Churachandpur area of Manipur on Sunday afternoon, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 10, 2025 17:05:08 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the Churachandpur area of Manipur on Sunday afternoon, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometres at 14:16:20 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).



“EQ of M: 3.4, On: 10/08/2025 14:16:20 IST, Lat: 24.35 N, Long: 93.54 E, Depth: 12 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur,” NCS said on X.

Further details are awaited.

earthquakeEarthquake in Manipurnational centre for seismology

