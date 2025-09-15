Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Ladakh's Leh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Leh, Ladakh, on Sunday at 20:48:43 IST, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at a depth of 150 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 36.75 N and longitude 75.37 E.

“EQ of M: 4.3, On: 14/09/2025 20:48:43 IST, Lat: 36.75 N, Long: 75.37 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh,” NCS said in a post on X.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

