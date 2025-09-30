Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Myanmar on Tuesday morning, shaking several northeastern states of India, including Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the tremors occurred at 6:10 am near the Indo-Myanmar border, about 27 km southeast of Ukhrul in Manipur. Officials reported that the earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 15 km, which often makes shocks more strongly felt on the surface. The NCS also provided the exact location of the epicenter, placing it at latitude 24.73 N and longitude 94.63 E.

Proximity to Key Northeastern Towns

The impact of the earthquake spread across nearby regions due to its location near key towns. The tremor was recorded 155 km south-southeast of Wokha in Nagaland, 159 km southeast of Dimapur, and 177 km south of Mokokchung. The NCS data further showed that the quake was felt 171 km northeast of Ngopa in Mizoram and 193 km northeast of Champhai. Its wide reach across the border region caused panic among residents in multiple states, though it lasted only a few seconds.

Residents across parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam reported experiencing vibrations strong enough to wake them early in the morning. However, authorities confirmed that there were no immediate reports of property damage or casualties linked to the earthquake. Local disaster management teams have been alerted, and officials are keeping a close watch on the situation. Experts from the NCS said aftershocks in such regions cannot be ruled out completely, but the current quake did not appear to trigger significant geological instability.

