LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck near the Indo-Myanmar border early Tuesday, sending tremors across Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. The National Center for Seismology confirmed no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 30, 2025 07:33:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Myanmar on Tuesday morning, shaking several northeastern states of India, including Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the tremors occurred at 6:10 am near the Indo-Myanmar border, about 27 km southeast of Ukhrul in Manipur. Officials reported that the earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 15 km, which often makes shocks more strongly felt on the surface. The NCS also provided the exact location of the epicenter, placing it at latitude 24.73 N and longitude 94.63 E.

Proximity to Key Northeastern Towns

The impact of the earthquake spread across nearby regions due to its location near key towns. The tremor was recorded 155 km south-southeast of Wokha in Nagaland, 159 km southeast of Dimapur, and 177 km south of Mokokchung. The NCS data further showed that the quake was felt 171 km northeast of Ngopa in Mizoram and 193 km northeast of Champhai. Its wide reach across the border region caused panic among residents in multiple states, though it lasted only a few seconds.

Residents across parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam reported experiencing vibrations strong enough to wake them early in the morning. However, authorities confirmed that there were no immediate reports of property damage or casualties linked to the earthquake. Local disaster management teams have been alerted, and officials are keeping a close watch on the situation. Experts from the NCS said aftershocks in such regions cannot be ruled out completely, but the current quake did not appear to trigger significant geological instability.

Must Read: Bangladesh Ka Aadhaar Card Banwalo’: Indians Roasts Pakistani Social Media Influencer Questioning, ‘Why Can’t We Win?’

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 7:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Earthquake AlertEarthquake In AssaEarthquake In MyanmarEarthquake Update

RELATED News

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked

LATEST NEWS

Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

QUICK LINKS