Home > India > 'Did You Feel That?': Here's How Netizens React As 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi

‘Did You Feel That?’: Here’s How Netizens React As 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana’s Jhajjar district, shaking Delhi-NCR and triggering brief panic. Tremors were felt across the region with no reported damage. Social media lit up as residents shared reactions and confirmed the quake online.

Earthquake Strikes Delhi-NCR,Tremors Felt Across Region
Earthquake Strikes Delhi-NCR,Tremors Felt Across Region

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 09:53:22 IST

Strong earthquake tremors shook Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning after a 4.4 magnitude quake struck Haryana’s Jhajjar district, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors, though brief, caused widespread alarm, especially in high-rise buildings, and prompted many residents to rush outdoors for safety.

As is now routine, X was among the first places people turned to for confirmation. One user wrote, “Now Twitter helps me confirm if I just felt an earthquake!!! Talking of dependency on social media.”









Another summed up the moment, tweeting: “Delhi right now: flooding and quaking. Us right now: tweeting like it’s a group project. Anyway what’s for breakfast?”



The quake, described by some as unusually long, left many rattled. “That’s the longest earthquake I’ve felt in a VERY long time,” a Delhi resident posted, a sentiment echoed widely across platforms.


The tremors came even as parts of Delhi remained waterlogged from recent heavy rains, compounding the unease among citizens already coping with extreme weather.

The quake was felt across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and nearby areas. Residents described the tremors as sharp and longer than usual. While no casualties or property damage have been reported so far, disaster management teams are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency protocols remain on standby.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited…)

ALSO READ: Strong 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR, Epicentre in Haryana’s Jhajjar

