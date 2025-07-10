‘Did You Feel That?’: Here’s How Netizens React As 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi

Strong earthquake tremors shook Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning after a 4.4 magnitude quake struck Haryana’s Jhajjar district, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors, though brief, caused widespread alarm, especially in high-rise buildings, and prompted many residents to rush outdoors for safety.

As is now routine, X was among the first places people turned to for confirmation. One user wrote, “Now Twitter helps me confirm if I just felt an earthquake!!! Talking of dependency on social media.”







Life of People’s living in Delhi NCR #earthquake pic.twitter.com/a4QOiPlwZe — A D V A I T H (@advaithspeaks) July 10, 2025







Mandatory Delhi Earthquake meme pic.twitter.com/At7X7pzZhi — Mukesh (@mikejava85) July 10, 2025







people coming to Twitter to check if there was really an #earthquake pic.twitter.com/n0D49QPlQ5 — sharmaji (@nitrotoluene) July 10, 2025







Another summed up the moment, tweeting: “Delhi right now: flooding and quaking. Us right now: tweeting like it’s a group project. Anyway what’s for breakfast?”

Delhi: that’s the longest earthquake I’ve felt in a VERY long time. — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) July 10, 2025







The quake, described by some as unusually long, left many rattled. “That’s the longest earthquake I’ve felt in a VERY long time,” a Delhi resident posted, a sentiment echoed widely across platforms.

getting woken by an earthquake the day i can actually sleep in is crazy — miku ⋆｡𖦹°‧★ (@mikromoons) July 10, 2025

What was that????? The earthquake here in Gurgaon was so massive that my entire table, fan, laptop and me…we all literally started swinging..

phew😳😳#earthquake #gurgaon — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) July 10, 2025



The tremors came even as parts of Delhi remained waterlogged from recent heavy rains, compounding the unease among citizens already coping with extreme weather.

The quake was felt across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and nearby areas. Residents described the tremors as sharp and longer than usual. While no casualties or property damage have been reported so far, disaster management teams are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency protocols remain on standby.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited…)

